Eldridge, IA

QuadCities.com

Food Truck Fight Hits Muscatine September 17

Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
MUSCATINE, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Czech festival in Iowa to celebrate 100 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church will celebrate a century of its popular festival Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with the return of Czech Goulash Day. Czech Goulash Day, celebrated in various forms since 1922, features its namesake goulash – what some might consider a beef and vegetable stew — and kolaches, a fruit-filled traditional Czech pastry.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCCI.com

Residents frustrated over new pit bull ban in an eastern Iowa town

KEYSTONE, Iowa — A pit bull ban in an Eastern Iowa town is moving along. The city of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's office sent a notice to residents on Friday. It states residents must remove their pit bulls within three days. Sunday is the last day for residents to file a request and discuss the ban with the City Council.
KEYSTONE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa

Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Grant available for rural Iowa fire departments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grant money is available for Iowa’s rural fire departments to help battle wildfires. Iowa DNR says the Fire Program grant provides 50% reimbursement for wildland fire equipment with a maximum reimbursement grant of $4500 per department. Applications are due on October 15th. The Iowa DNR says the information was mailed out, but the application for the grant can be found on their website at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fire-Prevention/Fire-Protection-Prevention?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa

Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game

Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Child injured in Waterloo shooting

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque school board to sell soccer complex to Arizona-based company

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School Board voted 5-2 on Wednesday to move forward with selling its soccer complex to an Arizona-based company. The company submitted a bid of nearly $2 million to buy the complex. A nonprofit called the Dubuque Soccer Alliance submitted the only other bid...
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Native to Take Part in New Season of Survivor

My favorite show is ready to return for an incredible 43rd season, and an eastern Iowa native is one of the participants. The new season of Survivor is called Cutthroat Island, and CBS describes it as "one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show." A total of eighteen cast members will be competing in Fiji for the chance to win $1 million. One of them is Iowa native Cody Assenmacher, pictured below and above with the Vesi tribe.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

