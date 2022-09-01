Read full article on original website
Food Truck Fight Hits Muscatine September 17
Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
homegrowniowan.com
Czech festival in Iowa to celebrate 100 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church will celebrate a century of its popular festival Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with the return of Czech Goulash Day. Czech Goulash Day, celebrated in various forms since 1922, features its namesake goulash – what some might consider a beef and vegetable stew — and kolaches, a fruit-filled traditional Czech pastry.
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
KCCI.com
Residents frustrated over new pit bull ban in an eastern Iowa town
KEYSTONE, Iowa — A pit bull ban in an Eastern Iowa town is moving along. The city of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's office sent a notice to residents on Friday. It states residents must remove their pit bulls within three days. Sunday is the last day for residents to file a request and discuss the ban with the City Council.
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
WPMI
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
biztimes.biz
With American Airlines service ending, local leaders strive to restore flights to Dubuque
Commercial flights at Dubuque Regional Airport will end this week — at least for now. Air service from American Airlines ends at the airport on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The airport’s only commercial carrier was offering twice-daily flights between Dubuque and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. In June,...
ourquadcities.com
DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa
Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
kelo.com
Grant available for rural Iowa fire departments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grant money is available for Iowa’s rural fire departments to help battle wildfires. Iowa DNR says the Fire Program grant provides 50% reimbursement for wildland fire equipment with a maximum reimbursement grant of $4500 per department. Applications are due on October 15th. The Iowa DNR says the information was mailed out, but the application for the grant can be found on their website at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fire-Prevention/Fire-Protection-Prevention?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Family sues state of Iowa in connection to son's death at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A little more than a year ago, 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned in the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park. Now, his parents are taking legal action against the state of Iowa. The news comes after his mother and father previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against...
iowa.media
Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa
Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game
Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
KCRG.com
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
KCRG.com
Dubuque school board to sell soccer complex to Arizona-based company
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School Board voted 5-2 on Wednesday to move forward with selling its soccer complex to an Arizona-based company. The company submitted a bid of nearly $2 million to buy the complex. A nonprofit called the Dubuque Soccer Alliance submitted the only other bid...
Eastern Iowa Native to Take Part in New Season of Survivor
My favorite show is ready to return for an incredible 43rd season, and an eastern Iowa native is one of the participants. The new season of Survivor is called Cutthroat Island, and CBS describes it as "one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show." A total of eighteen cast members will be competing in Fiji for the chance to win $1 million. One of them is Iowa native Cody Assenmacher, pictured below and above with the Vesi tribe.
Comments / 2