5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops
I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
Allegan’s Zipline is Leaving the Riverfront, New Attractions Planned For Ropes Course
It seems like change is a constant when it comes to Allegan's iconic riverfront boardwalk. In recent years the boardwalk that runs along the Kalamazoo River downtown has welcomed a new bandshell, splash pad, and outdoor fireplace. It truly is shaping up to be "Positively Allegan"!. However, one of the...
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
The Grounds and Tunnels of the Abandoned Cement Factory: Bellevue, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I've shown you pictures of the old Prestolite Factory ruins in Bellevue before, but now here is a new batch with many different shots and angles. To...
Calhoun County Juvenile Home Gets Name Change
Over the years, juvenile homes across the nation have been known by a number of colorful terms, such as “kids' jail”, “the hall”, “baby booking”, and the infamous “juvie”. As Rodney Dangerfield would once say, “I get no respect. No respect at all.” Things are changing in Calhoun County; Calhoun County’s Juvenile Home has been christened with a new name. It’s now called the Calhoun County Youth Center, with a phoenix as its logo.
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
West Michigan Fall Festivals in September
I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt. Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals. There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in...
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
First of Its Kind Spirits & Cocktail Festival Coming to Kalamazoo
If you have a love for spirits and cocktails, an upcoming event in Kalamazoo might be of interest to you. Michigan Craft Distillers Association is hosting its very first sprits and cocktails festival at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market towards the end of September. About the Event. The event is taking...
Now That The Wing Shortage Is Over, Here’s Where to Find Them in Kalamazoo
Thanks to the global pandemic it's been a rough couple years-- to say the least! Since early 2020 it seems like every day you hear of some new supply chain shortage: first it was disinfecting wipes, then it was yeast, and let's not forget the Great Toilet Paper Shortage. Everything...
Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers
Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
Kalamazoo Going Full ‘Stop’ And Ditching Yield Signs
Listen, we're almost all guilty of rolling through a stop sign. Yes, we'll maybe slow down a little, and make ABSOLUTELY sure there's no cars coming (or a cop sitting near the intersection). But if the way is clear, why go full stop, right?. If we do that for Stop...
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Kane Brown Kicks Off 2023 Tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Country pop crossover artist Kane Brown will kick off the 2023 leg of his 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour in Grand Rapids in March of 2023. Kane Brown has grown to massive popularity with crossover hits like "Be Like That," "One Thing Right," and "Grand," along with huge country hits like "What Ifs," "Lose It," and "Heaven." Brown has been traveling the world for the 2022 leg of the 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour. One of the hardest working artists in the business has just announced the dates of his 2023 tour, and it starts right here in West Michigan.
Seniors At Kalamazoo High School Purchase And Paint Parking Spots For The School Year
With the month of September merely days away, the school year has already started in Michigan and the one group we can count on being ready to go to school besides the kindergartners, are the seniors. Senior year is the most exciting year of school as you know everything is almost done and it's your decision to continue your education. They may be excited to be done but at the same time, they want to enjoy the year for what it is.
Battle Creek Police Uncover Suspicious Colorful Pills
What started out as a call on an assault at a Battle Creek laundromat, became a drug bust that included colorful pills, which at first glance, resembled children's vitamins. At around 9:40 AM, on August 17th, Battle Creek Police arrived at the Finish Line Laundy, on East Columbia Avenue, to investigate an assault complaint that occurred at the business. During the investigation, they obtained a vehicle description that was believed to be connected to the assault. An alert officer, while on patrol, noticed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop which evolved an assault and battery investigation into the world of narcotics and methamphetamine.
Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General
Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
There’s A POW Camp On A Nature Trail In Allegan
Way back in the day before most of us were born, there were the two biggest wars our world has ever seen. There was World War I and World World II during the late 1910s and the late 1930s into the early to mid-1940s. A common part of war is a soldier being taken in as a prisoner of war(POW) and some say this is worse than being killed in action. POWs are normally taken to some low-down "prison camp", where they are held in horrible conditions, treated inhumanely, and tortured in hopes that they will give up information.
Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022
Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
