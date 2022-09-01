ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

West Michigan Fall Festivals in September

I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt. Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals. There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Mattawan’s The Cake Boutique Owner Competing on New Food Network Show

There seems to be no stopping the owner of The Cake Boutique in Mattawan after she became a Food Network champion placing first in the network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown: Stop Till You Drop" competition. Now it looks like Beth Meyer and her newly assembled team from The Cake Boutique will be making their way back to the Food Network for a more haunting show, as she just revealed they'll be on The Big Bake Halloween:
MATTAWAN, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Where Can I Go for Labor Day in Michigan?

One of the biggest Labor Day events is the ever so popular Mackinac Bridge Walk. And it takes place on Monday, Labor Day, September 5, 2022. This is the only time of the year where you and your family can actually walk across the entire beautiful Mackinac Bridge. It certainly...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

There’s A POW Camp On A Nature Trail In Allegan

Way back in the day before most of us were born, there were the two biggest wars our world has ever seen. There was World War I and World World II during the late 1910s and the late 1930s into the early to mid-1940s. A common part of war is a soldier being taken in as a prisoner of war(POW) and some say this is worse than being killed in action. POWs are normally taken to some low-down "prison camp", where they are held in horrible conditions, treated inhumanely, and tortured in hopes that they will give up information.
ALLEGAN, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

UPDATE: Man Wanted For Robbing Rockford Bank Arrested

UPDATE: According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a 27-year-old Cadillac-area man has been arrested for robbing Fifth Third Bank in Rockford Saturday morning. With the help of the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, the KCSO conducted a search warrant at a Wexford County home resulting in the arrest. The man is expected to be arraigned on charges of bank robbery in 63rd District Court.
ROCKFORD, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Workers At Michigan Chipotle Vote To Unionize

Short staffing and inability to make ends meet with low hours were the main demands of the Chipotle employees. This Is The First Chipotle Restaurant To Unionize In The Country. A Lansing Chipotle restaurant became the first in that chain to unionize its workers. The employees at the store located On West Saginaw Street voted 11-3 to join the union Thursday afternoon. They will be joining a branch of the International Brotherhood fo Teamsters, Local #243.
LANSING, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number

The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Police Uncover Suspicious Colorful Pills

What started out as a call on an assault at a Battle Creek laundromat, became a drug bust that included colorful pills, which at first glance, resembled children's vitamins. At around 9:40 AM, on August 17th, Battle Creek Police arrived at the Finish Line Laundy, on East Columbia Avenue, to investigate an assault complaint that occurred at the business. During the investigation, they obtained a vehicle description that was believed to be connected to the assault. An alert officer, while on patrol, noticed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop which evolved an assault and battery investigation into the world of narcotics and methamphetamine.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Comments / 0

