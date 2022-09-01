ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

No. 6 Wisconsin closes out weekend with sweep of High Point

MADISON, Wis. — The 6th ranked Badgers finished out the weekend with a sweep of High Point Sunday afternoon. Leading the way once again was sophomore Sarah Franklin with 14 kills, with Devyn Robinson right behind with 11. Badgers travel to Kentucky for a Top-25 showdown with the 16th...
MADISON, WI
Taste of Madison brings flavor in 40th year

MADISON, Wis. — Taste of Madison was back and better than ever on Sunday. With 70 different restaurants on-site, with a massive variety, 26 bars and beverage stands all run by volunteer groups, and three massive stages with free performances from headline acts such as Daughtry and Yung Gravy, attendees got a taste of what Madison has to offer.
MADISON, WI
Roller derby team losing practice space, looking for new home

MADISON, Wis. – It’s been a Madison staple for decades, so for many, losing Fast Forward means saying goodbye to a place filled with memories. But for one team it also means worrying about the future. Since 2004, Madison Roller Derby has called the city’s only skating rink...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin volleyball drops banner and Marquette in home opener

MADISON, Wis. — It was a banner night for the UW volleyball team. Before Wisconsin’s match against Marquette, the Badgers received their national championship rings and dropped the championship banner at the Field House. Devyn Robinson led the way with 15 kills to power Wisconsin past Marquette in...
MADISON, WI
LaborFest returns after two-year hiatus

MADISON – Another event has returned to the capital city after taking a pause during the pandemic. On Monday afternoon, LaborFest ended its two-year hiatus, as hundreds showed up to enjoy live music, local food, and lawn games. However, organizers said that while fun and festive, the event holds a deeper meaning.
MADISON, WI
Fire at east Madison home causes $125K in damage

MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters responded to a call on the city’s east side Saturday. Crews were sent to a home in the 900 block of Tony Drive just before 7:00 p.m. after a neighbor reported smelling smoke and hearing a smoke alarm coming from the building. Firefighters...
MADISON, WI
Fans energized by Badger football’s return to Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger faithful have been waiting a long time to “jump around”. It’s been 288 days since Wisconsin’s last home game, but gameday was finally back on Saturday. Badgers fans of all ages flooded the streets in celebration, grilling, drinking, and patiently...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Charity#Rewritten
27-year-old shot, seriously injured on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot on Madison’s south side Sunday, police said. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Moorland Road at around 11:30 a.m. and found the 27-year-old outside. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that the shooting...
MADISON, WI
WSUM’s Party in the Park festival returns

MADISON, Wis. — College radio station WSUM’s annual Party in the Park returned to James Madison Park on Friday. The student-produced free music festival featured a lineup of nine local artists and eight DJs across two stages and a number of genres. For those attending, it was a...
MADISON, WI
Madison man arrested after hours-long standoff in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police arrested a man on Saturday after an hours-long standoff who they said threatened his mother and officers. Police said that, on Friday, the man entered his mother’s apartment in the 50 block of Park Circle, threatened her, and demanded money. He did not live in that apartment.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
I-39 South open after car fire outside of Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — The right lane of I-39 southbound near Portage is back open after a vehicle fire. Traffic is slowed near Highway 33 because of the fire. Footage from the scene showed an ambulance, fire truck and law enforcement in the area. A white truck, pulled over to the shoulder, appeared to be engulfed in flames.
PORTAGE, WI

