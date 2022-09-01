Soon, vaccine booster shots that are specific to the Omicron variant will be available in many countries. The new Omicron boosters are bivalent meaning they target two different new strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19; in this case, the vaccine booster shots are intended to direct the body to make antibodies against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. Those subvariants are still circulating at high levels around the world, along with some other Omicron subvariants. This does not mean, however, that your body will be getting more mRNA in this new shot. The total mRNA content of the vaccine will remain the same as previous boosters, but it will be split between the variants.

