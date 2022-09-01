ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Futurity

Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality

Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
Phys.org

SU(N) matter is about 3 billion times colder than deep space

Japanese and U.S. physicists have used atoms about 3 billion times colder than interstellar space to open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism. "Unless an alien civilization is doing experiments like these right now, anytime this experiment is running at Kyoto University it is making the coldest fermions in the universe," said Rice University's Kaden Hazzard, corresponding theory author of a study published today in Nature Physics. "Fermions are not rare particles. They include things like electrons and are one of two types of particles that all matter is made of."
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Simple Way to Produce Hydrogen From Water at Room Temperature

Hydrogen fuel promises to be a clean and abundant source of energy in the future – as long as scientists can figure out ways to produce it practically and cheaply, and without fossil fuels. A new study provides us with another promising step in that direction, provided you can make use of existing supplies of post-consumer aluminum and gallium. In the new research, scientists describe a relatively simple method involving aluminum nanoparticles that are able to strip the oxygen from water molecules and leave hydrogen gas. The process yields large amounts of hydrogen, and it all works at room temperature. That removes one of...
sciencealert.com

Strange Signal on Mars Reveals New Clues to The Red Planet's Hidden Past

On 18 February 2021, the Perseverance rover landed in the Jezero Crater on Mars. Since then, Perseverance has been exploring the region in search for evidence of past (and possibly present) life – much like its cousin, the Curiosity rover. This includes obtaining samples that will be placed in...
Phys.org

Scientists discover new extinct ant species encased in amber

An international team of scientists has discovered a previously unknown extinct ant species encased in a unique piece of amber from Africa. Using the X-ray light source PETRA III at the German Electron Synchrotron (DESY) in Hamburg the researchers, from Friedrich Schiller University Jena, the University of Rennes in France, the University of Gdansk in Poland, as well as the Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon in Geesthacht, Germany, had examined the critical fossil remains from 13 individual animals in the amber and realized that they could not be attributed to any previously known species.
BGR.com

Scientists may have figured out how the immortal jellyfish lives forever

Immortality has long been sought after. From rumors of a fountain of youth to the possibility of anti-aging medications, being able to reverse aging has been a common ground for scientific experiments for decades. Despite all that work, only one creature that we know of has ever been able to take advantage of immortality. Now, scientists may have finally figured out what makes the immortal jellyfish live so long.
labroots.com

Deep Brain Stimulation Shows Promise for Binge-Eating Disorder

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) may help control symptoms of binge-eating disorder and encourage weight loss. The corresponding study was published in Nature Medicine. Binge-eating disorder (BED) is characterized by frequent consumption of unusually large amounts of food and a feeling of lack of control when eating. It is the most common eating disorder in the US, and most with the disorder are overweight or obese.
labroots.com

A Look at Occupational Cancers on Labor Day

Today marks Labor Day in the United States, an annual celebration of the American workforce and its contribution to the nation's strength and wealth. In recognition of the holiday dedicated to workers, we will take an opportunity to review some studies focused on occupational cancers. Mortality due to occupational cancers in the United States is estimated between 4 – 10%.
labroots.com

Brief Exposure to Cancer Drug Produces Anti-aging Effects in Mice

Brief exposure to rapamycin, a promising anti-aging drug, may have similar effects on health and lifespan as longer treatment regimens of the drug. The corresponding study was published in Nature Aging. Rapamycin is a cell-growth inhibitor and immunosuppressant. It is commonly used to prevent the rejection of organ transplantation and...
Universe Today

Problem Solved! Voyager 1 is no Longer Sending Home Garbled Data!

Earlier this year, the teams attached to the Voyager 1 mission noticed that the venerable spacecraft was sending weird readouts about its attitude articulation and control system (called AACS, for short). The data it’s providing didn’t really reflect what was actually happening onboard. That was the bad news. The good news was that it didn’t affect science data-gathering and transmission. And, the best news came this week: team engineers have fixed the issue with the AACS and the data are flowing normally again.
Universe Today

Pulsars are Blasting out Cosmic Rays With a Million Billion Electronvolts

We are living in an exciting time, where next-generation instruments and improved methods are leading to discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, planetary science, and cosmology. As we look farther and in greater detail into the cosmos, some of the most enduring mysteries are finally being answered. Of particular interest are cosmic rays, the tiny particles consisting of protons, atomic nuclei, or stray electrons that have been accelerated to near the speed of light. These particles represent a major hazard for astronauts venturing beyond Earth’s protective magnetic field.
natureworldnews.com

15-Year Study on Various Minerals Shows Possibility of Extraterrestrial Life

Through data gathered from more than 10,000 minerals over the course of a 15-year study, scientists show the possibility that extraterrestrial life exists in the vast universe. Information from each mineral could give more data about the origins of life, direct the search for novel minerals, and discover habitable planets...
labroots.com

Omicron-Specific Booster Shots Will be Available Soon

Soon, vaccine booster shots that are specific to the Omicron variant will be available in many countries. The new Omicron boosters are bivalent meaning they target two different new strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19; in this case, the vaccine booster shots are intended to direct the body to make antibodies against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. Those subvariants are still circulating at high levels around the world, along with some other Omicron subvariants. This does not mean, however, that your body will be getting more mRNA in this new shot. The total mRNA content of the vaccine will remain the same as previous boosters, but it will be split between the variants.
