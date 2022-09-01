Read full article on original website
todaysemobility.com
HMUSA 2022 Conference: Increasing Productivity Through Successful Digital Transformation and Automation
Today, manufacturers need to defy unstable supply chains, labor shortages, and customer demand. The associated trickle-down effect of those challenges also applies to OEMs, system integrators, machine builders, and panel builders. They’re all tasked with discovering new methods of maintaining timelines and cycles for design, assembly, installation, or manufacturing with an eye toward unlocking increased efficiency and reducing operational costs. Modern manufacturing is driven by data and digitalization. Digital transformation is accelerating due to innovations such as edge and cloud computing, 5G, analytics, AI (artificial intelligence), and data standardization. Industry 4.0 relies on the use of technology to power and streamline essential processes. Manufacturers see the digital transformation journey as essential to their company’s success. This means investing in digitalization, leveraging automation, and realigning business models. Whether you’re a latecomer, first-timer, or leader in digital transformation, all industrial companies have an opportunity to reposition or establish themselves with innovative technologies and solutions. Learn how three companies have done so.
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Meet the Black Woman Entrepreneur Who Quit a $40K Corporate Job and Made $100K in Less Than 6 Months
Patrice Stewart is an experienced professional with over 18 years in the accounting, banking, and tax industries. In 2008, while still working a corporate job, she started a tax and business consulting firm called P Stewart & Associates Inc., a boutique-style consulting firm specializing in tax preparation, business planning and strategy, and business coaching. In 2013, after being laid off, she decided to step out on faith and ditch climbing the corporate ladder for full-time entrepreneurship.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Managing Change for a Smooth Technology Transition
Bosses need to prepare their staff accordingly to embrace new technology as an opportunity, rather than perceive it as a threat. It takes both clear communication and a willingness to learn – and especially around the cultural shift to slick and agile cloud solutions from an onerous and manual paper-based system.
An AI startup is selling tech to let call center agents change their accents. They say it's to protect workers from racism, but critics say it's a form of 'digital whitening.'
Tech company Sanas has been accused of racism for its 'accent translation' technology. But some call center agents say it could make their jobs easier.
I Launched 6 Startups in 8 Months (And 5 of Them Failed)
A story about founding several startups, funding, investor relationships, writing software, and winning hackathons. Some people like Peter Levels say, ">95% of everything I ever did failed (...) ship more" while the famous Rework book provides a study-based statement that "People who failed before have the same amount of success as people who have never tried at all. (...) Already successful entrepreneurs are far more likely to succeed again". In my opinion, if you fail smart, mistakes do teach you a lesson. It's all about getting feedback and learning from it. With this in mind, some of the initiatives I'm describing were not failures at all. They either made me money or taught me a lot.
The Real Reason Why Teslas Don't Depreciate Like Other EVs
Teslas weren't the first mass market electric cars. The Nissan Leaf, for example, was zipping around years before anyone know what a Model S was. But Tesla is without a doubt, partially responsible for throwing EVs into the public consciousness and popularizing electric vehicles. Plus, attachment to an eccentric billionaire like Elon Musk ensures that the brand will live within the spotlight.
Women Founders on Finding Success
Learn how successful women business owners built impactful ventures through these 10 quotes. In the United States, 12.3 million businesses are women-owned, making up 40% of total businesses. If you’re considering creating a business, the process can seem intimidating and overwhelming. Luckily, there are many women founders who can share lessons and experiences they’ve gained during their time in business.
freightwaves.com
Ryder buys logistics tech startup Baton, which it had invested in previously
Ryder is acquiring Baton, a company it had already invested in through its Ryder Ventures arm that targets giving the fleet rental and supply chain management giant a stake into logistics-focused startups. In a statement announcing the acquisition, Ryder (NYSE: R) said it invested in Baton early in 2021. The...
thebossmagazine.com
Extraordinary People Inspiring Extraordinary Spaces
The Tile Shop is on a mission to make home improvement easier. Whether you’ve recently bought a house or have renovated yours, you know how the right touches can spruce things up and make it uniquely your home. The Tile Shop’s “extraordinary people inspiring extraordinary spaces” help customers find the exact products they want – from over 5,000 designs by The Tile Shop or in partnership with specialty designers. With 143 stores in 31 states and Washington, D.C., plus 150 vendors in 30 countries and a growing e-commerce business, The Tile Shop requires extraordinary technological capabilities to “influence how people interact with their homes to make them exactly what they’re looking for,” as CIO Christopher Davis put it. Davis sat with BOSS to discuss the strides the organization has made in his nearly two years on the job, the challenges faced, and the ones ahead.
torquenews.com
Subaru Gains Momentum - Sales Are Up Thanks To One Hot Model
Subaru of America reported sales are its best this year. Check out the results and one small SUV that's the hottest model in America. Subaru of America (SOA) is thrilled with the sales results for August. It's the second time this year that sales are up, and they recorded their best monthly sales for 2022. The Camden, N.J. automaker reports 50,126 vehicle sales, a 1.5 percent increase in August, compared with August 2021 (49,373).
MotorAuthority
GM willing to buy out US Buick dealers
General Motors will offer buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers who don't want to make investments related to the brand's all-electric transition, the head of Buick said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Friday. All of Buick's roughly 2,000 dealerships will be given an opportunity to take a...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
ceoworld.biz
A CEO’s Guide to Keeping and Growing Revenue With Current Customers
Customer experience is becoming an increasingly critical aspect of retaining customers and boosting revenue. As most business leaders know, it costs more to obtain a new customer than it does to retain an existing one. To reap the rewards of CX and expand current relationships, follow these three steps. As...
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
Today's Wordle Answer #439 – September 1, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle is back with a fairly common word as its solution, though WordleBot indicates it may be tricky for many users. Fortunately, we have some hints.
Essence
Goldman Sachs To Invest $2.3M Into Black Students In The Tech Industry Upon Graduating
Goldman Sachs Asset Management aims to connect BIPOC students with the skills, coaching, and experience needed land in tech careers right after college. The “racial tech gap,” between Black students and other ethnic groups could threaten the likelihood of them landing meaningful employment, and ever closing the wealth gap in a rapidly digitizing labor market.
How to Elicit the Right Information to Get the Right Solution
In order to design an optimal technology solution that truly solves a customer’s problems, you need access to the best information. To get the right information from executives, tech professionals need to have high levels of executive presence. Emotional intelligence is another skill that is critical for tech professionals who are seeking the right answers. When tech professionals do not have these skills, they will often find themselves searching fruitlessly or waiting endlessly for important information, which never results in a satisfied customer. It makes it much easier to get right information, as well as make sure the client knows the scope of the project, if you prepare a comprehensive list of questions.
How to Get into Tech Without a Tech Background
This article covers 3 key tips for entering the IT field and resources to leverage in order to pursue the path you wish to run towards. These tips apply to those especially without a background in IT at any age. Learning how things work in general can set you up for success, such as replacing a laptop Solid State Drive, running diagnostics, removing a battery or screen, etc., are fundamental tasks. Don't be an expert overnight, but you can go far far if you dedicate time each day to learn something new in a bite-sized digest-sized chunk of interest.
