Greenville County, SC

Deputies search for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes. Deputies said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Boseman was seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes […]
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
14-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash in South Carolina

COWPENS, S.C. — A young teen died Monday morning at the hospital after being involved in a four-wheeler crash Sunday night, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Troopers said the four-wheeler was driving out of a grass field onto Humphries Road when it hit the side of a truck.
District gives statement on 14-year-old who died in 4-wheeler crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 3 released a statement on the 14-year-old 4-wheeler driver who died after running into a truck in Spartanburg County Sunday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the truck was heading north on Humphries Road around 7:35 p.m. when the...
Police say no evidence of shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night. Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots. According to officers, they investigated the claims and...
Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 101 near Bates Road. Troopers said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north when it went off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. […]
South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
Greenville's provocative pink church could become pricy apartments

WEST GREENVILLE — As the deadline neared for community ideas about what to do with a former Baptist Church that was suddenly painted pink, the prominent and controversial Greenville developer who owns the property said he hasn't received any workable solutions. The property on Woodside Avenue, just west of...
Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC...
Amber Alert canceled; baby found safe in South Carolina, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who kidnapped a baby while stealing a car Friday morning. Deputies said the suspect stole a car with a baby inside at a QuikTrip in Greenville. The child was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off with someone.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

