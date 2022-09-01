Read full article on original website
Deputies search for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes. Deputies said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Boseman was seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes […]
Teen dies following ATV crash in Spartanburg Co.
A teen died Sunday night following a crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
14-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash in South Carolina
COWPENS, S.C. — A young teen died Monday morning at the hospital after being involved in a four-wheeler crash Sunday night, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Troopers said the four-wheeler was driving out of a grass field onto Humphries Road when it hit the side of a truck.
District gives statement on 14-year-old who died in 4-wheeler crash
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 3 released a statement on the 14-year-old 4-wheeler driver who died after running into a truck in Spartanburg County Sunday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the truck was heading north on Humphries Road around 7:35 p.m. when the...
Police say no evidence of shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night. Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots. According to officers, they investigated the claims and...
Police: No evidence of shots fired at Upstate arena
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena. Police said after the concert, multiple people were running […]
Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 101 near Bates Road. Troopers said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north when it went off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. […]
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
Greenville's provocative pink church could become pricy apartments
WEST GREENVILLE — As the deadline neared for community ideas about what to do with a former Baptist Church that was suddenly painted pink, the prominent and controversial Greenville developer who owns the property said he hasn't received any workable solutions. The property on Woodside Avenue, just west of...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Greenville Co. house fire
One person died and two others were hospitalized after a house fire late Friday afternoon in Greenville County.
Surprised teacher finds kidnapped baby at front of Greenville County preschool
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The teacher who found a baby girl at a Greenville County school after she was kidnapped early Friday morning says she was "freaked out" by the discovery. Deputies are continuing to search for a man who stole a car with the 8-month-old baby inside. Deputies...
Officials advise people to move as flooding threat continues in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from Greenville County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (NWS GSP), said people near Highway 11 should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. The NWS GSP announced earlier that parts of Greenville County are under a Flash Flood...
Upstate woman dies after weekend crash in Greenville County
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Greenville County over the weekend. The crash happened around 4:30 Saturday morning on Highway 101 near Bates Road about 13 miles north of Greer.
Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC...
Suspect at large after allegedly kidnapping baby in Greenville Co.
A suspect still remains at large after allegedly kidnapping a baby, who was later found safe and stealing a vehicle early Friday morning in Greenville County.
Amber Alert canceled; baby found safe in South Carolina, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who kidnapped a baby while stealing a car Friday morning. Deputies said the suspect stole a car with a baby inside at a QuikTrip in Greenville. The child was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off with someone.
Police: South Carolina woman caught on camera vandalizing stonework, plants
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood woman was arrested on Monday after police said surveillance cameras caught her vandalizing stonework and plants around a fountain in front of the Sugar Boutique on Main Street. Greenwood police charged Briana Mays, 32, of Greenwood, with damage to real property. City workers estimated the damage to be more […]
No evidence found to back up claims of shots fired at Upstate rap concert
Authorities say, no evidence was found to back up reports of shots were fired at a rap concert over the weekend at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
Fentanyl deaths increasing nearly ten years straight in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Like many places across the country, fentanyl continues to be a deadly concern right here in Greenville County. FOX Carolina spoke with the Coroner’s Office about what they’re seeing when it comes to the high potent substance. “So we first started seeing fentanyl...
