Temperature records from 72 years ago fall in Elko
ELKO -- High temperature records have been broken in Elko each of the past three days, and four more days of triple-digit heat are in the forecast. The high reached 98 at Elko’s airport on Thursday, breaking the old record of 97. The high climbed to 100 on Friday, breaking the old record of 98. And the high of 101 on Saturday broke the old record of 99.
Get ready for frights: Haunted Commercial Hotel to open soon
ELKO – Who knew a haunted house was located in the heart of downtown Elko?. The history and mysteries of one of Elko's oldest buildings are about to be unveiled with the debut of the Haunted Commercial Hotel, set to open Sept. 16 with multiple levels of frights for all ages.
Three die in SUV collision south of Battle Mountain
ELKO – Three people died and three were injured in a late-night collision on State Route 305 about seven miles south of Battle Mountain. Nevada State Police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 21. Preliminary investigation determined a Kia SUV was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Chevrolet SUV.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Cody Huff, 30, of Elko was arrested Aug. 27, 2022, at 636 Walnut St. for residential burglary, 16 counts of grand larceny of a gun, grand larceny by card or other device, and possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $380,000. Jesse P. Kaye, 29, of Boise was arrested...
Two passengers die in crash on Interstate 80
ELKO – Two men died when the van they were riding in crashed on Interstate 80 about 14 miles west of Wendover. Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 19. Preliminary investigation determine that a Ford E-350 van driven by a California man was traveling east in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the left side of the road and onto the inside dirt shoulder, striking a reflective marker post. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to reenter the roadway and ultimately overturn.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
