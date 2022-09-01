ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

whdh.com

Deadly crash does damage in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in front of a home in Melrose damaged a tree and other vehicles late Sunday night– and this is not the first similar accident in the area. ‘It’s just been a really hard thing to see again,” said Jenn O’Donnell, whose cars...
MELROSE, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Swansea

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while he was walking in Swansea. According to the town’s police department, shortly before 8 p.m. on September 4, the police and fire departments learned that a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 6 at Route 195.
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
whdh.com

Two dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said that two people are dead after a shooting in the area of Melbourne Street in Dorchester around Sunday. Police responded to the incident around 3:00 a.m. and located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead by authorities on scene, while...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews battle fire at home in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire in Medford Monday morning. Bright flames and smoke could be seen billowing from a home on Forest Street shortly before 6 a.m. The side of a home next door was melted by the heat of the flames. Firefighters have since gotten the...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Jet ski collision in Dorchester sends two to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two jet skis collided near Boston’s iconic gas tank Saturday. Police said that the two jet skis crashed into each other off of Malibu Beach in Dorchester. The two operators made it back to shore by the time police got there and were taken to...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich Saturday

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search was determined to have fallen overboard. The Barnstable County Dive Team was called in around 5:40...
HARWICH, MA
whdh.com

Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
whdh.com

Crews cleaning up after another ‘Allston Christmas’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Works crews are cleaning up after another year of ‘Allston Christmas.’. The busy college move-in weekend traditionally leaves piles of mattresses, furniture, clothes, and all other types of discarded items from people moving out as leases end and begin on September 1. 2022 was...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Local toy company makes ‘Storrowed’-inspired toy, ornament

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire comedian-turned action figure designer has released a toy inspired by one of Boston’s most “Storrowed” traditions: the annual influx of moving trucks getting stuck under the low Storrow Drive bridges. Nick Lavallee’s brand, Wicked Joyful, launched a tiny toy featuring a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Union members hold Labor Day demonstration, protest at Downtown hotel over worker benefits

BOSTON (WHDH) - Union workers and advocates chanting “Justice! Now!” crowded outside a Downtown hotel in Boston, marking Labor Day with a demonstration. Workers carrying Boston Local 26 signs protested outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Monday. Members claimed the hotel has not been granting workers the same wages, benefits and protections other union-protected hotel employees in Boston have.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranked one of the worst retirement cities, according to study

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is ranked one of the worst cities to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The study compared the 50 most-populous U.S. metro areas across several metrics including the percent of the metro area population that is 60 years or older and the number of statewide certified Medicare providers per 100,000 residents. Boston is among the 10 worst retirement cities with a score of 77.77%.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Vote for Mass. haunted hotel as one of nation’s favorites

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - As spooky season approaches, a Fall River hotel is in the running to become America’s favorite haunted hotel, according to a poll run by USA Today. As part of the outlet’s annual Readers’ Choice series, 20 hotels from around the country are in the...
FALL RIVER, MA

