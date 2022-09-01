Read full article on original website
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted HotelDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Magical Event Invites You to Build a Fairy House, Create a Magical Wand & Search for Signs of Fairies!Dianna CarneySomerville, MA
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Deadly crash does damage in Melrose
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in front of a home in Melrose damaged a tree and other vehicles late Sunday night– and this is not the first similar accident in the area. ‘It’s just been a really hard thing to see again,” said Jenn O’Donnell, whose cars...
Pedestrian hit by car in Swansea
SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while he was walking in Swansea. According to the town’s police department, shortly before 8 p.m. on September 4, the police and fire departments learned that a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 6 at Route 195.
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
Two dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said that two people are dead after a shooting in the area of Melbourne Street in Dorchester around Sunday. Police responded to the incident around 3:00 a.m. and located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead by authorities on scene, while...
Crews battle fire at home in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire in Medford Monday morning. Bright flames and smoke could be seen billowing from a home on Forest Street shortly before 6 a.m. The side of a home next door was melted by the heat of the flames. Firefighters have since gotten the...
Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
Jet ski collision in Dorchester sends two to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two jet skis collided near Boston’s iconic gas tank Saturday. Police said that the two jet skis crashed into each other off of Malibu Beach in Dorchester. The two operators made it back to shore by the time police got there and were taken to...
Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich Saturday
HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search was determined to have fallen overboard. The Barnstable County Dive Team was called in around 5:40...
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
Building collapses in Providence as Rhode Island deals with street flooding, heavy rains
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Drivers were asked to avoid several roads in Providence, Rhode Island’s West End neighborhood after a partial building collapse. Police said officers and the Providence Fire Department were called to Peace Street after part of a building crumbled sometime after 4 p.m. on Monday. No...
Weymouth Food Pantry gets assist from local business after organization’s van immobilized by theft
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the Weymouth Food Pantry say the Molisse Realty Group donated use of a van for Saturday morning deliveries. The pantry says its own van is waiting on a part, after someone stole a catalytic converter from underneath the vehicle on Thursday, September 1. The...
City of Brockton confirms West Nile Virus in mosquito, schedules spraying
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say the city was notified Friday that a mosquito, which was trapped and tested, was found to have West Nile Virus. The insect was found in the Campello section on Brockton’s south side. Technicians with the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will now spray...
Church officials: Trans pride flag burned on lawn of United Parish in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with United Parish on Harvard Street in Brookline say someone burned the church’s trans pride flag. The incident, which happened on the church’s lawn on Thursday, August 25, has been reported to the Brookline Police Department. The church released a statement, reading in...
Crews cleaning up after another ‘Allston Christmas’
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Works crews are cleaning up after another year of ‘Allston Christmas.’. The busy college move-in weekend traditionally leaves piles of mattresses, furniture, clothes, and all other types of discarded items from people moving out as leases end and begin on September 1. 2022 was...
Rhode Island weathers heavy rain and flash floods that closed roadways and swept away vehicles
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Roads became rivers in Rhode Island on Monday, as more than half-a-foot of rain drenched parts of the region, causing flash flooding and traffic jams. Cranston saw over 7″ of rain alone, while North Providence collected just under 6.5″. Smithfield came in third for rain totals,...
Local toy company makes ‘Storrowed’-inspired toy, ornament
BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire comedian-turned action figure designer has released a toy inspired by one of Boston’s most “Storrowed” traditions: the annual influx of moving trucks getting stuck under the low Storrow Drive bridges. Nick Lavallee’s brand, Wicked Joyful, launched a tiny toy featuring a...
Union members hold Labor Day demonstration, protest at Downtown hotel over worker benefits
BOSTON (WHDH) - Union workers and advocates chanting “Justice! Now!” crowded outside a Downtown hotel in Boston, marking Labor Day with a demonstration. Workers carrying Boston Local 26 signs protested outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Monday. Members claimed the hotel has not been granting workers the same wages, benefits and protections other union-protected hotel employees in Boston have.
Boston ranked one of the worst retirement cities, according to study
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is ranked one of the worst cities to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The study compared the 50 most-populous U.S. metro areas across several metrics including the percent of the metro area population that is 60 years or older and the number of statewide certified Medicare providers per 100,000 residents. Boston is among the 10 worst retirement cities with a score of 77.77%.
Vote for Mass. haunted hotel as one of nation’s favorites
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - As spooky season approaches, a Fall River hotel is in the running to become America’s favorite haunted hotel, according to a poll run by USA Today. As part of the outlet’s annual Readers’ Choice series, 20 hotels from around the country are in the...
A unique collection in Taunton shows off the art, history of beer cans
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man in Taunton has brewed up a unique collection over the years. Kevin Johnson started collecting beer cans as a hobby when he was 14 years old and hasn’t stopped since. His collection grew into the Beer Can Museum and Hall of Fame, a...
