Read full article on original website
Related
godeacs.com
Late Goal Lifts Wake Forest Past Oakland, 1-0
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Highlighted by a 78th minute goal from junior Liv Stowell, the Wake Forest women's soccer team (5-0-1) defeated Oakland (3-1-2), 1-0, Sunday at OU Soccer Field in Rochester, Mich. Wake Forest and Oakland battled to a 0-0 ledger for 77 minutes before freshman Alex Wood found...
godeacs.com
Wake Forest Scores Two Second Half Goals In 2-0 Win Over UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Behind two second half goals in a seven-minute span, Wake Forest's No. 5 ranked men's soccer team (3-0-0, 0-0-0 ACC) defeated UAB (2-1-0, 0-0-0 AAC) 2-0 on Saturday night at PNC Field. The two sides went into the halftime break knotted at 0-0 despite the Deacs holding...
godeacs.com
Defense Shines in Volleyball Home Win Over Gamecocks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Stepping in front of another electric, home crowd and creating an intense atmosphere, Wake Forest volleyball (3-2) connected on all cylinders during Saturday evening (Sept. 3), knocking off South Carolina in four sets for a statement 3-1 victory. After dropping the opening set, the Demon Deacons took the final three (22-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-21).
Comments / 0