Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
NFT Steez and Lukso co-founder explore the implications of digital self-sovereignty in Web3
Sovereign identity has been a hot topic in blockchain and cryptocurrency, especially with the rise of the creator economy. Currently, there are two types of digital identities. One is federated and centralized whereby data is in the control of the service provider. Self-sovereign digital identity is often cited as a human right that can reclaim agency using blockchain technology, but what frameworks exist that aid in governing it?
CoinTelegraph
Network outages have been Solana’s ‘curse,’ says co-founder
Network outages continue to be the Solana network’s biggest challenge, according to its co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. Launched in 2020, the Solana network has suffered a number of network outages, which have come from a number of different congestion and spam events, according to Yakovenko. In a Friday interview with...
CoinTelegraph
Gaming makes up over half of blockchain industry usage, DappRadar
New data from DappRadar suggests that gaming remains a vital organ to the blockchain industry. According to the report, the gaming sector accounts for approximately 50.51% of industry usage month-over-month (MoM), as per August numbers. While overall the numbers are a good indicator for the sector, it is a decrease...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto noobs: What to tell newcomer friends about digital currency
Interest in crypto has been growing since the 2017 bull market and has increased even further since 2021, which saw the nonfungible token (NFT) boom and Bitcoin (BTC) hitting its highest price so far. So, what can a crypto investor tell family and friends who are interested in cryptocurrency? Here...
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: You can’t stop the Tether FUD
In the world of crypto, FUD stands for fear, uncertainty and doubt. It’s often evoked intentionally to draw negative attention to a particular project or business. One of crypto’s most enduring legacies has been the constant FUD surrounding Tether, whose USDT stablecoin commands a market capitalization of nearly $68 billion. Whether intentional or not, The Wall Street Journal ran a story this week claiming that Tether was on the edge of technical insolvency and that it wouldn’t take much to push the stablecoin issuer into financial peril. Of course, Tether didn’t take it lying down and immediately issued a response to what it considered to be a “disinformation” campaign by the Journal.
CoinTelegraph
Are Bitcoin transactions anonymous and traceable?
Through blockchain explorers, one can easily track Bitcoin transactions, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to conduct Bitcoin transactions anonymously. It is certainly possible to trace a Bitcoin (BTC) transaction. Bitcoin explorers allow you to map activity on the Bitcoin blockchain. Thanks to this transparency, transactions are traceable and you can think of the blockchain as a kind of open database full of Bitcoin transactions.
CoinTelegraph
Data from bitcoin processor suggests crypto winter is not affecting widespread adoption
If it wasn't devastating enough for investors to see cryptocurrencies lose nearly $2 trillion in value since the height of the 2021 rally, analysts have predicted that the most recent plunge isn't a traditional market pullback. Instead of distinguishing between a market pullback and a longer-term decline, the industry has already shown signs of the more dreaded "the crypto winter."
CoinTelegraph
Crypto's adaptability, openness key to ideal monetary system, say BIS execs
Governments across the globe see central bank digital currencies (CBDC) as a means to improve the existing fiat ecosystem. Cryptocurrency’s technical prowess supported by the central bank’s underlying trust is key to enabling a rich monetary ecosystem, suggests an International Monetary Fund (IMF) publication. “Digital technologies promise a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Fest 2022: Looking up to post-winter opportunities
The Don’t Look Up festival is set to be the largest gathering of crypto-minded experts, amateurs and enthusiasts in Africa, aimed at exploring both the technology’s impact on Web3 and emerging opportunities for investors. To help crypto enthusiasts harness opportunities in Africa, Bitcoin Events returns with its fourth...
CoinTelegraph
NFT watchdog Rug Pull Finder gets its own NFT giveaway exploited
In an ironic twist, Rug Pull Finder (RPF), a nonfungible token (NFT) watchdog focused on identifying Web3-based fraud, has fallen victim to a smart contract exploit of its own. According to the NFT investigator’s post on Twitter on Friday, two people exploited a technical flaw in the project during the...
CoinTelegraph
The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price
When Bitcoin was trading above $60,000, the smartest analysts and financial-minded folk told investors that BTC price would never fall below its previous all time high. These same individuals also said $50,000 was a buy the dip opportunity, and then they said $35,000 was a generational buy opportunity. Later on, they also suggested that BTC would never fall under $20,000.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto app targeting SharkBot malware resurfaces on Google app store
A newly upgraded version of a banking and crypto app targeting malware has recently resurfaced on the Google Play store, now with the capability to steal cookies from account logins and bypass fingerprint or authentication requirements. A warning about the new version of the malware was shared by malware analyst...
Comments / 0