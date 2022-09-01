Read full article on original website
St. Rocco’s Festival canceled; How to still get food
Saint Rocco Parish on Thursday announced they are not holding their annual Labor Day weekend festival and, this time, it's not because of COVID restrictions.
newsymom.com
Meet Tracy Zurfley!
Meet Tracy Zurfley! – 4-H is a wonderful way to get your kids involved in their community. Today we meet Tracy Zurfley, a senior who tells us exactly why 4-H has helped shape her into a respectful, hard-working citizen of her community! Learn more about Tracy Zurfley and the benefits of 4-H for your child right here on Newsymom!
Labor Day Weekend 2022: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about
The unofficial final weekend of summer is here.
WKYC
Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family
EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
northeastohioparent.com
Red Panda Training Tales With Akron Zoo
Lulu, Akron Zoo‘s red panda, is a big fan of training sessions because usually grapes are involved! During this training session, Keeper Lisa is able to get a weight on Lulu and target her along some branches. This allows Lisa to monitor Lulu for any potential injuries. Training at...
60-mile yard sale happening this weekend
The 12th annual 60 mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut.
Cleveland Air show Labor Day schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
Apples ripen ahead of schedule, filling the trees at Wayne County orchard
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — They say you can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose. Well, you can take your friend to Rittman Orchards to pick some apples! The sun-drenched trees on this Wayne County hillside are full of Honeycrisps. Rittman...
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at OH fair
Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse -- and woke up Friday with two.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron Area
Are you looking for great corned beef in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all serve mean corned beef sandwiches. If you're downtown, you should check out this fantastic deli. Patrons love their corned beef sandwiches (get the jumbo size if you're hungry and craving a whole lot of corned beef). Their Reuben sandwiches are also excellent and served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand-island dressing, and sauerkraut. You also can't go wrong with a Stray Diamond sandwich, which has corned beef plus pastrami, Swiss, onion, homemade coleslaw, and mustard.
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron to celebrate transformation of Kenmore Boulevard during First Friday: Better Block 5th Anniversary Sept. 2
AKRON, Ohio — In the five years since revitalization of Kenmore’s business district began in earnest, 13 storefronts have filled in with new businesses, multiple festivals have drawn hundreds of music lovers and the Boulevard has been beautified from end to end. The Kenmore Better Block Festival in...
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
Despite Sunday's severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on at the Canfield Fair.
Cleveland Scene
22 of the Best Places Around Cleveland to Scream Into the Void
Wanna scream? Sure you do. Just a big old "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" would sure feel good right about now. And you're not alone. The LA Times reported this month that Google searches for "I want to scream" peaked in August compared to the previous 12 months; moms are now getting together to let out primal, cathartic screams; and a day doesn't go by without some personal or national crisis that wouldn't be easier to deal with if you couldn't just yell a bit. So we hunted high and low for 22 of the best places around Cleveland to do just that, if you wished. Of course, screaming is bound to draw attention — someone could believe you're in danger. But if you're alone, standing on the edge of the lake, or over a river, or on a downtown lookout spot, screaming at the water or the skyline like it just did you wrong, well, people are bound to understand.
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
West Nile-positive mosquitoes rise in parts of NEOhio; how to stay safe outdoors over Labor Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of West Nile-positive mosquito pools have increased in some Northeast Ohio counties since mid-August, according to state health officials, making it important that Labor Day revelers take steps to avoid mosquito bites when outdoors. In Cuyahoga County, West Nile-positive mosquitos have been found in...
Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated
UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
Daycation destination: Coshocton, Ohio, America's canal town
Coshocton, Ohio, is less than a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pittsburgh, located between Columbus and Canton in the Ohio Valley foothills. And it’s the perfect place to take a “daycation.”. Explore lush gardens and tour historic Civil War-era architecture in the once-booming port along the Ohio and Erie Canal....
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
Get ready for changes over the next month!
Your Power of 5 Weather September Outlook for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
