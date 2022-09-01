ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Meet Tracy Zurfley!

Meet Tracy Zurfley! – 4-H is a wonderful way to get your kids involved in their community. Today we meet Tracy Zurfley, a senior who tells us exactly why 4-H has helped shape her into a respectful, hard-working citizen of her community! Learn more about Tracy Zurfley and the benefits of 4-H for your child right here on Newsymom!
Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family

EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
Strasburg, OH
Red Panda Training Tales With Akron Zoo

Lulu, Akron Zoo‘s red panda, is a big fan of training sessions because usually grapes are involved! During this training session, Keeper Lisa is able to get a weight on Lulu and target her along some branches. This allows Lisa to monitor Lulu for any potential injuries. Training at...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron Area

Are you looking for great corned beef in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all serve mean corned beef sandwiches. If you're downtown, you should check out this fantastic deli. Patrons love their corned beef sandwiches (get the jumbo size if you're hungry and craving a whole lot of corned beef). Their Reuben sandwiches are also excellent and served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand-island dressing, and sauerkraut. You also can't go wrong with a Stray Diamond sandwich, which has corned beef plus pastrami, Swiss, onion, homemade coleslaw, and mustard.
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
22 of the Best Places Around Cleveland to Scream Into the Void

Wanna scream? Sure you do. Just a big old "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" would sure feel good right about now. And you're not alone. The LA Times reported this month that Google searches for "I want to scream" peaked in August compared to the previous 12 months; moms are now getting together to let out primal, cathartic screams; and a day doesn't go by without some personal or national crisis that wouldn't be easier to deal with if you couldn't just yell a bit. So we hunted high and low for 22 of the best places around Cleveland to do just that, if you wished. Of course, screaming is bound to draw attention — someone could believe you're in danger. But if you're alone, standing on the edge of the lake, or over a river, or on a downtown lookout spot, screaming at the water or the skyline like it just did you wrong, well, people are bound to understand.
Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated

UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
