Special Podcasts, Webinars for National Food Safety Education Month 2022: FDA’s “New Era,” Foodservice FSMS, Historic Events, and More!

Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Resource Library for Retail Food Regulators Conducting Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations
The Retail Food Safety Regulatory Association Collaborative (RFSRAC) has compiled a resource library for retail food regulatory professionals to support effective foodborne illness outbreak investigations. The resources include trainings, printable materials, and guidance documents that cover multiple areas of foodborne illness outbreak investigating, such as interviewing, sampling, pathogen-specific information, public communications, and after-action reports.
