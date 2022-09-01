Hurt by Falling Revenue in Its Ad Business After #Apple IOS Privacy Changes on App Store, … – Latest Tweet by IANS India

Read full article on original website
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
The Verge
Google put Parler’s app back in the Play Store
Google has allowed Parler back onto the Google Play Store, according to a tweet from the social media platform, after it removed the app in January 2021, citing the platform’s lack of moderation on posts inciting violence at the US Capitol. Apple re-instated Parler to its App Store in May 2021, after temporarily removing it around the same time Google did.
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
ohmymag.co.uk
You could soon be paying for exclusive features on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram
You may, in the near future, have to pay to access certain contents on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Meta, the parent company of these apps is putting together an entire division whose sole purpose is to over the rollout and management of paid features, The Verge reports. Pay to access.
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
WhatsApp Bans 2.4M Indian Accounts In A Month As Modi Government Cracks Down On 'Fake, Anti-India Content'
Meta Platforms Inc's META instant messaging app WhatsApp banned 2.39 million Indian accounts in July, the highest so far this year. What Happened: The company on Thursday, in its monthly report, said the accounts were banned based on complaints received through its grievances channel and other tools it uses to detect such offenses.
Google Rejects Donald Trump: Why Truth Social Is Not Approved For Google Play Store
Donald Trump’s voice won't be reaching many Americans, with his new social media platform facing a roadblock from Android. What Happened: The Google Play Store, which is owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL, has not approved the Truth Social app for distribution, according to a report from Axios. The report...
knowtechie.com
How to unlink Facebook and Instagram
Unlinking your Facebook and Instagram accounts is a relatively straightforward process, if you know where to look. Under certain circumstances, this can be the best course of action. Although Meta allows you to link its Facebook and Instagram apps, doing so may actually be a bad idea in some cases.
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
US News and World Report
WhatsApp Bans 2.4 Million Indian Accounts in July - Monthly Report
BENGALURU (Reuters) - WhatsApp banned 2.39 million Indian accounts in July, the highest so far this year, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging app said late on Thursday in its monthly report. The Asian nation's stricter IT laws have made it necessary for large digital platforms to publish compliance reports every...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
This BeReal thing is getting pretty, well, real. Welcome to the 448th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. We rounded up the best new apps and games from the last month. You can check out the best new Android apps from August here and the best new games from August here. Enjoy!
Parler will rejoin the Google Play Store following changes to its content moderation
Parler, the social media platform frequented by many conservatives, is being restored to Google's app store following what Google said were substantial changes to the app's content moderation practices.
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Parler listed on Google Play Store after being removed following Jan. 6 protests
The conservative social media platform Parler has returned to the Google Play Store after being removed in the wake of the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.
technewstoday.com
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
TechCrunch
Indian agency searches fintech Paytm, Razorpay and Cashfree offices in Chinese loan apps probe
The Enforcement Directorate said its searches at high-profile Indian firms and businesses controlled by Chinese personnel were prompted by 18 complaints made to the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru. The complaints alleged the businesses’ involvement in “extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amount of loans through the mobile apps.”
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
