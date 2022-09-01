The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO