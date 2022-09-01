ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

281 Billion SHIB Shifted by 3 Mysterious Wallets, Here’s Where These Coins End Up

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

1 Billion SHIB Giveaway Launched by Amazon SHIB Burner: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
HOBBIES
bitcoinist.com

Chronoly.io Expected to Grow by 5000% as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders Invest in CRNO

The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shiba Inu#Design#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Nowpayments#Shib Metaverse#Wagmi Temple Hub
u.today

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) Launches as the New Meme Cryptocurrency Focused on Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Records 3.6 Billion SHIB Burned in August with Only 59% of Initial Supply Left

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Launches Across Coinbase Retail Ecosystem

A layer-1 scaling solution that seeks to challenge the leading smart contract platform is now available across the entire Coinbase trading platform. In a new announcement via Twitter, the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange says that Near Protocol (NEAR) can be bought and sold on its website as well as with the Android and iOS apps.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy