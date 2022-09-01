ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

What’s Open & Closed on Labor Day 2022

FRAMINGHAM – Today, September 5, 2021 is Labor Day. The federal holiday falls on the first Monday in September. The day honors honor and recognizes the American labor movement and the workers who developed this country. Federal, state, and municipal offices, including the City of Framingham’s Memorial Building are...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Marlborough Student Earn Degrees From URI

KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Itzell Z...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Marlborough Students on Tufts University Dean’s List

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and...
MEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Coming To Natick Saturday

SALEM – Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, will spend the final days campaigning across the Commonwealth on her Get Stuff Done tour. Mayor Driscoll will be joined by some of the over 350 endorsers who have supported her in this campaign, visiting Western Massachusetts, Greater Boston, Central Mass, and other regions. Additional stops will be announced soon.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Avidia Bank Donates $20,000 To MassBay’s New Health Sciences Center

FRAMINGHAM – Avidia Bank recently presented MassBay Community College President David Podell with a check for $20,000 towards the construction of MassBay’s Center for the Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services. This donation will provide additional funding for the creation of this building, including high-tech simulation equipment to train the workforce of tomorrow in high-demand career paths in health sciences.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

James Robertson, 63, Attorney

HOLLISTON – James “Jim” Robertson, Esq., of Holliston, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2022 in Rhode Island at age 63. His great sense of humor and easygoing nature will be sorely missed. Jim was born and raised in New Providence, NJ, one of five children born...
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Libraries Closed Until Tuesday, September 6

FRAMINGHAM – Both the main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe Library branch are closed until Tuesday, September 6. The libraries are closed on Friday, September 2, 2022 for staff training. And the libraries are closed Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5, 2022 for the Labor Day...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

70th Annual Marlborough Labor Day Parade Monday

MARLBOROUGH – The 70th annual Labor Day Parade will kick off at 12 noon on Monday, September 5, 2022. The parade, 1.7 miles long, starts at the intersection of Pleasant and Lincoln Streets, proceeds west onto Lincoln Street, south onto Broad Street, and east onto West Main Street. The...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Becoming More Diverse; 28-29% of Framingham Residents are Foreign-Born

NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest has updated and relaunched the Impact MetroWest interactive website, a community resource, that paints a picture of the growth and challenges across 39 cities and towns in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts. Impact MetroWest provides nearly 60 data indicators on the strengths and challenges facing the MetroWest’s community members and is an essential tool for the region’s growing role in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts ecosystem.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

A. John Castoldi, 76, Owner A.J. Castoldi Company

FRAMINGHAM – A. John Castoldi, 76, a longtime resident of Framingham died Thursday, September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Brighton the son of the late Albert J. & Dora (Bilton) Castoldi, and the beloved husband of Marilyn E. (Kwedor) Castoldi. John was raised and educated in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
