One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
What’s Open & Closed on Labor Day 2022
FRAMINGHAM – Today, September 5, 2021 is Labor Day. The federal holiday falls on the first Monday in September. The day honors honor and recognizes the American labor movement and the workers who developed this country. Federal, state, and municipal offices, including the City of Framingham’s Memorial Building are...
7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
2 MetroWest Students on President’s List at Western NE University
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University recently named over 520 students to the Spring Semester 2022 President’s List. Thomas Smith of Natick, is working toward a BS in Information Technology. Alexander Moe of Marlborough, is working toward a Pre-Pharmacy Degree. Western New England University (WNE) is a private,...
City of Framingham To Hold Remembrance Ceremony on September 11
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a September 11 remembrance ceremony on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Cushing Memorial Park. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Living Memorial (near the gazebo). If it rains, the ceremony will be held inside the Cushing Memorial Chapel.
4 Marlborough Student Earn Degrees From URI
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Itzell Z...
Trio of Framingham Students on Emerson College’s Dean List
BOSTON – Three Framingham students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Hannah Bossange is majoring in Theatre and Performance and is a...
2 Marlborough Students on Tufts University Dean’s List
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and...
3 Western New England Students on Spring Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University recently named over 730 students to the Spring Semester 2022 Dean’s List. Jacqueline Forman of Marlborough, is working toward a BS in Criminal Justice. Matthew Chagnon of Natick, is working toward a BS in Health Sciences. Drew Nelson of Ashland, is working...
Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Coming To Natick Saturday
SALEM – Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, will spend the final days campaigning across the Commonwealth on her Get Stuff Done tour. Mayor Driscoll will be joined by some of the over 350 endorsers who have supported her in this campaign, visiting Western Massachusetts, Greater Boston, Central Mass, and other regions. Additional stops will be announced soon.
4 Natick Students on Emerson College’s Spring Dean’s List
BOSTON – Four Natick students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Danielle Cohen is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a...
National Organization for Women Massachusetts Chapter Endorses Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) in her campaign for state representative for the 6th Middlesex District. “Now, more than ever, the feminist community needs to be proactive in helping candidates for office work towards NOW’s...
3 Natick Residents Graduate from The University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Among the...
Russell A. Horne, 77, Army Veteran; Framingham Housing & Natick Labs Employee
MARLBOROUGH – Russell A. Horne, 77, of Marlborough formerly of Framingham died Thursday September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Ludlow, he was the son of the late Bertram & Roberta (Russell) Horne, and the loving husband for 55 years to Doreen J. (Tosches) Horne. Russell was...
Avidia Bank Donates $20,000 To MassBay’s New Health Sciences Center
FRAMINGHAM – Avidia Bank recently presented MassBay Community College President David Podell with a check for $20,000 towards the construction of MassBay’s Center for the Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services. This donation will provide additional funding for the creation of this building, including high-tech simulation equipment to train the workforce of tomorrow in high-demand career paths in health sciences.
James Robertson, 63, Attorney
HOLLISTON – James “Jim” Robertson, Esq., of Holliston, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2022 in Rhode Island at age 63. His great sense of humor and easygoing nature will be sorely missed. Jim was born and raised in New Providence, NJ, one of five children born...
Framingham Libraries Closed Until Tuesday, September 6
FRAMINGHAM – Both the main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe Library branch are closed until Tuesday, September 6. The libraries are closed on Friday, September 2, 2022 for staff training. And the libraries are closed Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5, 2022 for the Labor Day...
Former Lt. Governor Murphy & Several Unions Endorse Mayor Driscoll For Massachusetts Lt. Gov.
SALEM – As the countdown until polls close, Mayor Kim Driscoll has scored key endorsements from Carmen’s Local 589, Laborers Local 133, Laborers Local 22, Plymouth County Register of Deeds John Buckley, Former Lt. Governor Evelyn Murphy, and former gubernatorial candidate Danielle Allen. Driscoll has surged recently: raising...
70th Annual Marlborough Labor Day Parade Monday
MARLBOROUGH – The 70th annual Labor Day Parade will kick off at 12 noon on Monday, September 5, 2022. The parade, 1.7 miles long, starts at the intersection of Pleasant and Lincoln Streets, proceeds west onto Lincoln Street, south onto Broad Street, and east onto West Main Street. The...
MetroWest Becoming More Diverse; 28-29% of Framingham Residents are Foreign-Born
NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest has updated and relaunched the Impact MetroWest interactive website, a community resource, that paints a picture of the growth and challenges across 39 cities and towns in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts. Impact MetroWest provides nearly 60 data indicators on the strengths and challenges facing the MetroWest’s community members and is an essential tool for the region’s growing role in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts ecosystem.
A. John Castoldi, 76, Owner A.J. Castoldi Company
FRAMINGHAM – A. John Castoldi, 76, a longtime resident of Framingham died Thursday, September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Brighton the son of the late Albert J. & Dora (Bilton) Castoldi, and the beloved husband of Marilyn E. (Kwedor) Castoldi. John was raised and educated in...
