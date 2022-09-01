ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Daily Voice

Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close

State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County

Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes

It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
GARDINER, NY
PIX11

1 killed when LIRR train crashes into vehicle on tracks: officials

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island Rail Road train hit an “unauthorized” vehicle on the tracks, killing the vehicle’s occupant on Saturday, officials said. The crash happened west of Huntington Station in Suffolk County around 6:40 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson. An LIRR train bound for Penn Station in Manhattan hit an […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway

One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY

