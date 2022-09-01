Read full article on original website
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close
State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County
Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes
It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
What Events are Happening In September Hudson Valley New York
The calendar has flipped and we are also flipping seasons in September. The fall fun is rolling into the Hudson Valley at full steam. Before you know it our calendars will be full of all things chilly and pumpkin spice. I decided to get the ball rolling by finding a...
Amazing & Modernized 150-Year-Old House for Sale in Ulster County
The Hudson Valley is like a living museum. From towns founded before the Declaration of Independence was signed to canals that helped shape the entire northeast, there's something cool (and beautiful) everywhere you look. A new real estate listing in Rifton, NY is no exception. Historic Home in Rifton, NY.
Construction giant Turner to teach in Westchester ‘how it’s done’
An icon of the construction industry that reports having a staff of 10,000 employees and completing $12 billion of construction on 1,500 projects each year is joining with Westchester County’s Office of Economic Development and SUNY Westchester Community College (WCC) to bring its Turner School of Construction Management to Westchester.
8 Top Rated Local Ice Cream Shops in Dutchess County, NY
Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. Most people are phasing out of summer habits like going to the beach and grilling up food because they're gearing up for apple orchards and pumpkin spice. That's fine but there are still several days left of summer and there's no tastier way too cool off on a hot day than with some ice cream.
1 killed when LIRR train crashes into vehicle on tracks: officials
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island Rail Road train hit an “unauthorized” vehicle on the tracks, killing the vehicle’s occupant on Saturday, officials said. The crash happened west of Huntington Station in Suffolk County around 6:40 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson. An LIRR train bound for Penn Station in Manhattan hit an […]
Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway
One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
UPDATE: Four Killed, Eight Hospitalized In Shuttle Van Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway
The driver of a transport van apparently suffered a medical episode before the vehicle crashed overnight near the George Washington Bridge, killing him and three workers being shuttled home from a factory in Orange County, NY, authorities said. Eight others were hospitalized following the crash on the southbound on the...
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
Police: Westchester man arrested for exposing himself to LI hotel employee
A Westchester man is under arrest after exposing himself to a hotel employee and trying to trap her in a Long Island room.
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
Duo Wanted For Greenwich Smash-Grab Saks Fifth Avenue Store Burglary Nabbed In Westchester
Two men have been arrested for allegedly smashing their car through the front of a Saks Fifth Avenue store and making off with merchandise. The incident took place in Greenwich around 3:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2 on Greenwich Avenue. According to Capt. Mark E. Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police, officers...
