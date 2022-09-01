Read full article on original website
visitlakecounty.org
Fall Festivals in Lake County 2022
Ah yes, autumn! The aromas of pumpkin spice, brisk air and and a huge selection of delicious treats. This is the guide to fall festivals in Lake County 2022. Each is an opportunity to be social and support the local businesses that make up Lake County. While out and about,...
Downer's Grove library receives threats over drag-themed bingo event
Downers Grove police have been keeping a close eye on the public library following threats over a planned drag-themed bingo night for teenagers next month.
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton Arboretum
“The new sculptures explore more ethereal and otherworldly understandings of the natural world.”. (CHICAGO) You don't have to go far from the city to wander through majestic gardens and wooded hiking trails. Once you drive inside the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, you'll feel like you're somewhere else entirely.
fox32chicago.com
Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
positivelynaperville.com
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River
Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
starvedrock.media
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property
A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
kanecountyconnects.com
Supportive Housing Development Underway in Elgin
The City of Elgin held a groundbreaking celebration marking the start of construction on a 40 unit permanent supportive housing development. According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Hanover Landing, located at 711 E. Chicago Street, will be a 100% supportive housing development that will serve residents living with disabilities and those exiting homelessness, all of whom will live independently.
10 years later: What happened to Rockford’s On the Waterfront festival?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 Years since what was once the largest music festival in Illinois took over downtown Rockford on Labor Day weekend. What began in 1984 as a small street party and then grew to span 30 city blocks, On the Waterfront ended its 29-year run in 2012. Mike Dunn, then chairman […]
These Chicago-Area Restaurants Will Run Specials on Labor Day
Looking for a way to savor Labor Day? Several restaurants in the Chicago area are running specials in honor of the holiday that marks the unofficial start to fall. Here are a few local places that will offer deals Monday:. Aba. Fulton Market District’s Mediterranean restaurant will run brunch for...
Morton Arboretum's Illumination Holiday Show to Return in a New Light This Winter
Lisle's Morton Arboretum will spotlight holiday festivities through its annual Illumination light show with a handful of changes in store for guests this winter. From Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, more than 50 acres of the arboretum's trees will be decked out with collaborative displays of color, light and sound.
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
walls102.com
Body of missing Skokie man found in Illinois River
UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
kanecountyconnects.com
RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'
The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
walls102.com
Electronics recycling event coming up in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – An opportunity to dispose of electronics in LaSalle County will be coming up in a couple of weeks. The county Environmental Services department will be holding the event at the LaSalle County Government Center on September 24th. Registration is required in advance, and will only be open to county residents only. There will also be a limit of two televisions per vehicle. To register, visit the Environmental Services page at the website lasallecounty.org.
spotonillinois.com
Patent office takes 1,092 days to approve Crystal Lake inventor's patent in week ending Aug. 27
Algonquin tennis player Kyle McNally won 1,553 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending June 11. They are ranked 380th, down from 379th the week before. Their 1,553 points playing doubles equal 15 percent...
Puerto Rican street fest reopens in Humboldt Park after reported violence
Fiesta Boricua, a popular Puerto Rican street festival in Humboldt Park, is slated to reopen at noon Sunday after Chicago police shut down the event early Saturday night due to reports of violence in the area.
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
959theriver.com
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County
Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
