Kane County, IL

Fall Festivals in Lake County 2022

Ah yes, autumn! The aromas of pumpkin spice, brisk air and and a huge selection of delicious treats. This is the guide to fall festivals in Lake County 2022. Each is an opportunity to be social and support the local businesses that make up Lake County. While out and about,...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River

Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property

A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
DALZELL, IL
Supportive Housing Development Underway in Elgin

The City of Elgin held a groundbreaking celebration marking the start of construction on a 40 unit permanent supportive housing development. According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Hanover Landing, located at 711 E. Chicago Street, will be a 100% supportive housing development that will serve residents living with disabilities and those exiting homelessness, all of whom will live independently.
ELGIN, IL
Body of missing Skokie man found in Illinois River

UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
SKOKIE, IL
RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'

The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
AURORA, IL
Electronics recycling event coming up in LaSalle County

OTTAWA – An opportunity to dispose of electronics in LaSalle County will be coming up in a couple of weeks. The county Environmental Services department will be holding the event at the LaSalle County Government Center on September 24th. Registration is required in advance, and will only be open to county residents only. There will also be a limit of two televisions per vehicle. To register, visit the Environmental Services page at the website lasallecounty.org.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County

Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
WILL COUNTY, IL

