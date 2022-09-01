ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a fat change in trading activities for August 2022, according to its latest report. The broader digital-asset market remaining bearish and the recent selloffs have also contributed to the disappointing crypto figures, the report suggested. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw bleak trading results with...
“Now, when payday comes around, investors can increase the size of their portfolio evenly without needing to complete a transaction for every single one of its component parts.”. European crypto trading platform Coinmetro has launched its Swap widget, which enables investors to buy into their whole portfolio in one simple...
FitBurn, the world’s first burn-to-earn application that allows you to earn money in the form of crypto tokens, is making strides to scale its ecosystem dedicated to incentivizing healthier living by rewarding people for their movement. The startup has become the first crypto-native app to partner with Mr. Olympia,...
The crypto industry is still feeling the effects of several breaches, including the Solana wallet attack, the Acala and Nomad exploits, and the Tornado Cash sanctions. Consequently, it isn’t surprising that the market is still bearish with the dapp activity decreased to the lowest level in the whole year.
