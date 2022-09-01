ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas

First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
Triston Casas collects first Major League hit in Red Sox debut

BOSTON -- Triston Casas arrived at Fenway Park on Sunday ready to make his long-awaited Major League debut as the Red Sox closed out a four-game series with the Texas Rangers. The 22-year-old showed that he belonged from the second he got to the ballpark.A shirtless Casas took the field early Sunday morning, soaking in the sights of Fenway along with some nice summer rays. He laid down in the right field grass and started doing leg exercises, which he had done ahead of every game down in Triple-A Worcester.This was not just a rookie sunning ahead of his pro...
Cora expects Red Sox prospect Triston Casas to play 'almost every day'

Highly touted Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas was officially called up to the MLB on Sunday, and he'll be in the lineup for the series finale against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Casas told reporters Sunday morning that he'll play first base and bat sixth. First pitch is...
Trevor Story spins a tale as Red Sox dispatch Rangers

Trevor Story went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double as the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers with Sunday afternoon's 5-2 win. Story's 16th homer of the season was the big blow in a four-run first inning for Boston, which has won five straight games.
