BOSTON -- Triston Casas arrived at Fenway Park on Sunday ready to make his long-awaited Major League debut as the Red Sox closed out a four-game series with the Texas Rangers. The 22-year-old showed that he belonged from the second he got to the ballpark.A shirtless Casas took the field early Sunday morning, soaking in the sights of Fenway along with some nice summer rays. He laid down in the right field grass and started doing leg exercises, which he had done ahead of every game down in Triple-A Worcester.This was not just a rookie sunning ahead of his pro...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO