Health Highlights: Sept.1, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
Deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' looks like candy, could entice kids. The illegal drug now comes in many colors, "a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults," said DEA administrator Anne Milgram. Read more

How 'This Is Us' put the spotlight on Alzheimer's care. An online survey finds the hit show's storyline in its last season hit its mark, sparking widespread discussion of the issue among Americans. Read more

Half of moms of a child with autism experience depression, new study finds. There's a need for a new focus about parental mental health and well-being, experts said.Read more

Exercise rates still haven't recovered from the pandemic. Daily "step counts" from people in countries around the world remain lower than they were pre-pandemic, according to a new study. Read more

HealthDay

HealthDay

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

