Parnell Dean Scott Rorie, 58, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 58-year-old Parnell Dean Scott Rorie of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Parnell Rorie died Saturday at his residence.
Maxcine Iona Tilley, Gassville (Roller)
Maxcine Iona (Harris) Tilley of Gassville, Arkansas, passed from us. She was born December 21, 1926, in Sheridan Lake, Colorado, to Lewis and Helen (Hoglund) Harris. In 1934 she graduated from Horace Mann School in Norfork, Arkansas. Maxcine married Frank Tilley October 6, 1944 and was blessed with 8 sons and 4 daughters. She was a member of the Midway Baptist Church. She enjoyed her family and friends, quilting, crocheting, embroidering, crafting, shopping, and flower gardening.
Betty May Owens, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Betty May Owens of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Betty Owens died Saturday at her residence.
Edith Page, 98, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 98-year-old Edith Page of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Edith Page died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Charles Nohsey, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Charles Nohsey of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Charles Nohsey died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit pounding Johnson Co. Westside
For the second straight week, Yellville-Summit was able to pick up an easy win. The Panthers invoked the mercy rule in their home opener on Friday as they routed Johnson County Westside 51-14. Yellville-Summit improves to 2-0 on the season, and they’ll travel to Decatur next week. Salem went...
Harrison offensive line dominate in win over Mountain Home
One of the oldest rivalries in Arkansas high school football was renewed Friday night when Mountain Home made the trip to Harrison. Brad Haworth has details on the game. There’s an old saying about football that says the game is won in the trenches. That proved true Friday night as the Harrison offensive line put together a dominating performance to lead the Goblins to a 20-7 win over Mountain Home. It was the 10th consecutive victory for Harrison over the Bombers.
Pontiac fireworks over Bull Shoals Lake
Pontiac Cove Marina will be lighting up the lake Labor Day weekend. The fireworks show starts at 8:30 Saturday evening. In case of rain, the event will take place Sunday.
Area man drowns Sunday on North Fork River
A Howell County man has died following a drowning incident that occurred Sunday on the North Fork of the White River. According to the Ozark County Times, 21-year-old Ryan McGee of Moody was last seen at the fishing access south of the Hammond/North Fork Recreation Area’s Blue Spring at approximately 4 in the afternoon. He was seen going under water near Hammond Camp and did not resurface.
MH JV football team to play at Mountain Grove
Junior varsity football makes up the local Labor Day schedule with Mountain Home on the road. The J.V. Bombers will go across the state line for an outing with Mountain Grove. Kickoff is scheduled for 5.
Road closures on Bull Shoals Dam scheduled
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduling a full road closure for Highway 178 across the Bull Shoals Dam from 7 in the morning on Sept. 13 until 5 in the evening September 14 to deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates. The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.
Boone County man charged with rape of minor
A Boone County man has been charged with rape and sexual indecency with a minor in a case dated back to 2019. According to the probable cause affidavit, 55-year-old Frank Elvin Wheeler of Harrison, is charged with inappropriately touching an underage family member between August and September 2019. Wheeler has been in custody since August 2020 and he has been previously convicted of 4 or more felonies. He is facing sentencing enhancement as a habitual offender.
Local schools awarded ARP ESSER III funds
Four area school districts have been awarded continuation grants from American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds. The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, awarded $11.3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds to 84 quality afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state.
Ozark Action, Inc., receives funds to help weatherization program
The weatherization program at Ozark Action, Inc. in West Plains, is slated to get over $1.5 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for weatherization activities for the next five years. According to Ed Button, Housing Director at Ozark Action, the funding will help low-income homeowners and renters save...
ASUMH to offer boat manufacturing degree, expand technical center
The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees met last week on the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home campus, and a big step was taken to allow the local school to expand its programs. The board approved of ASU-Mountain Home adding an Associate of Applied Science degree in boat manufacturing and the expansion of the university’s technical center on U.S. Highway 62/412 West.
24 Mountain Home High School senior interns recieve white coats
Twenty-four Mountain Home High School seniors participated in a white coat ceremony in partnership with Baxter Health. Personnel from Baxter Health placed a white coat on the student interns along with a stethoscope around their necks. Last year, high school students were welcomed back into the hospital’s education building after being unable to learn at the facility due to COVID-19. Sarah Bronzynski, the hospital’s Director of Education, said that students will continue their training in these educational settings, but hopes the students will be able to observe some real-life trauma and emergent situations later this year.
Calico Rock Museum receives pirate treasure trove
The Calico Rock Museum & Visitor Center received a treasure trove of artifacts and materials from the family of Coach Harold Ray and Mrs. Pat Jeffery. The collection includes Pirate yearbooks from 1951 to 1992, all of Coach Jeffery’s scorebooks, Pirate momentos and memorabilia, and several awards and plaques these two legends of our community received throughout their career.
Bergman cross country teams to run in Springdale
The Bergman High School cross country teams will be in Springdale on Saturday. The Panthers and Lady Panthers will compete in the Saints Invitational hosted by Shiloh Christian.
Marion County residents advised to report damage from Friday storms
The Marion County Judge’s Office is advising county residents with damage from Friday’s storms to report it online. Residents can go to report-ar-marion.orioncentral.com for self-reporting to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Property owners and reporters will click on the link which gathers information about the property and owner....
Yellville City Council meeting postponed for Labor Day Holiday
Due to the Labor Day holiday, the City of Yellville has postponed its city council meeting. The meeting will be held next Monday evening, Sept. 12, at 6.
