'He has the highest standard of excellence': Inside Carlos Correa’s efforts to build a winning culture with the Twins

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 fatal flaw the Astros must address in the final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
As the Houston Astros hold a commanding 10.5-game lead in the American League West, they have their sights set on not only making the 2022 MLB playoffs, but winning the whole thing. With just around a month left in the regular season, what could be the biggest elements of their roster that will hold them back in their quest?
How the Astros Could Break a Silver Slugger Record in 2022
The Yankees have long held the AL record for most Silver Sluggers won by a single team in a single season — but the Houston Astros could challenge that in 2022.
Twins fail again to solve Yankees in New York
Josh Donaldson, Marwin Gonzalez and Isiah Kiner-Falefa all drove in runs in the Twins' 5-2 loss to the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Oswald Peraza sitting versus Twins Monday
The New York Yankees did not list Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Peraza will take a seat Monday while Gleyber Torres moves back into the lineup at second base and bats leadoff. The exciting rookie has yet to land a hit in any...
FOX Sports
McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. In just fourth start this season, McCullers (2-1) gave...
Correa's bomb, Miranda's double helps Twins avoid sweep vs. White Sox
The Twins salvaged a three-game series on the South Side and gave them an opportunity to move into a tie for first place.
ESPN
Yankees aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Rays
LINE: Yankees -122, Rays +103; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees aim to break their three-game slide with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay has a 44-23 record in home games and a 74-57 record overall. The Rays have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
LIV is bad for the game of golf
At times on Sunday, the LIV Golf Invitational Boston looked a lot like a charity scramble at the local country club: Guys were playing in shorts, missing only a cigar and a cold beer. Lee Westwood, who had a tremendous final round to give himself a chance to win, dropped a lob wedge from inside 100 yards on the final hole well short into a greenside bunker. Dustin Johnson, who eventually won, pulled his approach on the last 40 yards left of the green into the woods.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Series Preview
The Yankees limp home from a 4-6 road trip having tied or lost all three series. Their starting lineup took a beating on the road, with Andrew Benintendi breaking the hamate bone in his right hand, requiring surgery. Next up they face the Twins for four games at Yankee Stadium, and here are the projected starting pitching matchups.
Chicago Sky take a 2-1 WNBA playoff series lead over the Connecticut Sun
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — With the game in the balance, Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky turned up their defense and came away with a gritty win to move within one victory of returning to the WNBA Finals for a second straight year. Parker had 16 points and 11...
