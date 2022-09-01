A sluggish start for the Badgers was all but forgotten with two monster plays that set school records. After Illinois State drove into the red zone in the first quarter, John Torchio returned an interception 100 yards to the house to open the scoring. Just a few moments later, Braelon Allen broke off the longest run in Wisconsin football history. The Fond Du Lac native took it 96 yards after breaking through the initial Redbird tacklers.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO