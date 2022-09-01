Labor Day weekend Festival Roundup

Ridgeland Community Fair

The village of Ridgeland’s 99th annual Community Fair takes place on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5.

A rundown of daily events follows.

• Friday, Sept. 2: Demo Derby at 8 p.m. at Eldon Luer Field. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 12 and under. For more information, call Adam at 715-790-0044 or Greg at 715-336-5864.

• Saturday, Sept. 3: Fair Fun Run, 8 a.m. 1/2 mile for ages 7 and under; 8:30 a.m., 2 miles and 10K for all ages, starting from the Community Center. Cost is $10 for ages 12 and under, $15 for ages 13 and over. No cost for the fun run. T-shirts or bags for all participants. Registration forms available at Crosby-Nelson Insurance in Ridgeland or by calling 715-949-1593. Tractor Ride starts at 8:30 a.m. with registration at Synergy Co-op. Call Laura at 715-949-1981 for more information. Bean bag tournament starts at 11 a.m. under the tent. Open doubles is $20. Call 715-418-9330 for more information. Arts and crafts farmers market open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Community Center parking lot. Entry forms available at Security Bank. Call 715-529-1451 for details. Street dance with County Line Band from 8 p.m. to midnight, open to all ages free of charge.

• Sunday, Sept. 4: Ecumenical church service starts at 10 a.m. under the tent. Bring your own lawn chairs. Arts and crafts farmers market resumes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A state-sanctioned pedal pull starts at 11:30 a.m. with free registration under the tent. The NTPA regional truck and tractor pull starts at 7 p.m. at Eldon Luer Field. Cost is $15 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 12 and under. Advance tickets available at area businesses.

• Monday, Sept. 5: Midwest Horse Pullers Association’s presents a pulling contest at 9 a.m. at Eldon Luer Field. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up, $3 for ages 12 and under. The arts and crafts farmers markets resumes for a third day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The grand parade starts at 1 p.m. All floats, bands and novelty units are welcome. Call 608-347-3225 for parade information. Music Under the Tent takes place at 2 p.m. featuring the Cabin Dwellers.

In addition to daily events, Stipes Shows is on the Midway all weekend long with games, rides and concessions. Wristbands, for Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., sold for $20.

For further details, look for Ridgeland Community Fair on Facebook.

Weyerhaeuser Booster Days

The 74th annual Weyerhaeuser Booster Days returns Sept. 2-4, presented by the Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club.

Admission is free to all activities. The schedule of events includes — but are not limited to — the following:

Friday, Sept. 2: 6 p.m., double elimination wood bat softball tournament.

Saturday, Sept. 3: 8 a.m., softball tournament continues; 9 a.m., pickleball and spikeball and a volleyball tournament begin; 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., sports memorabilia auction and bazaar at the park; 11 a.m., village and railroad history by John Terrill at the depot; 1-5 p.m., kids activities at the park; 7-8 p.m., line dancing at the park; 8-10:30 p.m., Chris Kroeze at the park and 10:30-11:30 p.m., DJ music.

Sunday, Sept. 4: 8 a.m., softball tournament continues; 8:45 a.m. kids run; 9 a.m., 5K walk/run; 12:30 p.m., kiddie parade followed at 12:45 p.m. by the street parade downtown; 2-5 p.m., kids activities; 2 p.m., bean bag tournament; 2-5:30 p.m., dance to the polka music of Doctor Kielbasa; and 6:30-10 p.m., dance to Craig Ebel and DyVersaCo. Polka Band.

For more information and the full schedule of events, call 715-790-3555, go online to Weyerhaeuser.weebly.com or find on Facebook.

Exeland Trout Festival

The 30th annual Exeland Trout Festival, sponsored by the Exeland Rod & Gun Club, will be held over Labor Day weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-4.

Admission to get on the festival grounds is proof of a $3 Trout Fest button. The button is good for all three days.

Festivities begin Friday at 5 p.m. at the sports center. A trout sandwich basket will be the specialty. The men’s double elimination softball tournament kicks off with a game at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play on the bean bag court during the evening. Music will be played throughout the evening. Presentation of the Medallion Hunt winner is at 7 p.m.

Appropriately, Saturday’s events start with a trout fishing contest. Registration is on Main Street. The contest begins at 7:30 a.m. and concludes at 11:30 a.m. Contest is for brook trout only. Trophies will be awarded to the top three fish. The three winners of the contest will be invited to ride on the Exeland Rod & Gun Club float in Sunday’s parade.

Main Street will be busy on Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m. Rummage sales, craft sales, garage sales, a bake sale and a salad luncheon will be going on.

Participate in the Road to Trail 5K. All ages welcome. It starts on Main Street and finishes at the Rod & Gun Club. Register at 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m.

The 32-team Bean Bag Toss tournament begins at 11 a.m. with 100% payback.

Inflatables will be scattered on the grounds to entertain the kids. A wristband needs to be purchased to get into the inflatables. There will be music throughout the day, the queen coronation and bike giveaways.

High noon on Sunday starts the Joe Trcka Memorial Parade, when many units will move down Main Street. To register a unit for the parade, just show up at Swan Creek Park between 11-11:30 a.m. This year’s grand marshals are Bill and Linda Milner.

Visit Facebook for more details and a full list of events or call 715-943-2242. Live music includes performances by KJ Country, Mark Thompson, Steve Midboe and Weez & Hans from noon to 5 p.m. on the outdoor stage next to the brewery, as well as polka music and dancing in the new pavilion in the park from 1-5 p.m.