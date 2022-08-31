These fragrant morning buns are a great way to wake up. They're soft and tender, made with dough that's spiked with a hint of honey and vanilla extract. Honey goes into the buttery filling as well, which is flavored with orange zest, cinnamon, and cardamom. The filling is not only rolled up into the dough, but brushed on the baked buns as well, creating a delightfully gooey and sticky topping. The buns aren't too sweet, but if you'd like a little more sweetness, increase the amount of honey in the topping, or drizzle more on top. Serve the buns warm, with plenty of napkins and a mug of tea or coffee.

