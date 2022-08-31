ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Food & Wine

Orange-Cardamom Morning Buns

These fragrant morning buns are a great way to wake up. They're soft and tender, made with dough that's spiked with a hint of honey and vanilla extract. Honey goes into the buttery filling as well, which is flavored with orange zest, cinnamon, and cardamom. The filling is not only rolled up into the dough, but brushed on the baked buns as well, creating a delightfully gooey and sticky topping. The buns aren't too sweet, but if you'd like a little more sweetness, increase the amount of honey in the topping, or drizzle more on top. Serve the buns warm, with plenty of napkins and a mug of tea or coffee.
Food & Wine

Oliaigua (Menorcan Vegetable Soup) with Fig Jam–Topped Toast

2. Add 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water to fig mixture, and bring to a boil over medium-high, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid runs off the side of a spoon in thick drops, 20 to 25 minutes. Add lemon zest and juice, and cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, 30 to 45 minutes.
Food & Wine

Fiadone (Corsican Cheesecake) with Chestnut Honey and Figs

Place brocciu cheese in a colander lined with a layer of cheesecloth, and fold cheesecloth over cheese to cover. Place a saucer or small plate directly on top of cheese, and place a weight (such as a 28-ounce can) on plate. Place colander over a large bowl or a drain pan, and let cheese drain in refrigerator overnight (12 hours).
Food & Wine

Fonio Stuffed Collards with Pepper Sambal and Sauce Moyo

Preheat oven broiler to high. Toss red peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Roast in oven, rotating frequently, until peppers are just softened, blistered, and blackened in spots, about 15 minutes. Remove peppers from oven and let cool slightly. When peppers are cool enough to handle, remove seeds and stem and roughly chop.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Thrillist

32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks

Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
shefinds

Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients

Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
Mashed

Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer

Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
Popculture

KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
BGR.com

Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria

King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
TheStreet

Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu

Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
TheStreet

General Mills Is Bringing Back 4 Classic '80s Cereals

What's old is very often new and, in the case of food, nothing sells quite like nostalgia -- the tastes one remembers from childhood can push you to buy a donut despite being on a mission to eat healthier or go inside a McDonalds (MCD) or Yum! Brands (YUM) Taco Bell for the first time in years.
TODAY.com

44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with

Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

