The Daily South
Smothered Pork Chops
Few recipes evoke home-cooked comfort the way a dinner of pork chops can. But these smothered pork chops take that comfort factor to the next level. Bone-in pork chops are seared to golden brown and then simmered with an umami-rich mushroom gravy. This gravy is so good you may decide to use it with other proteins, such as beef tips or chicken breasts. However, the pork chop works exceptionally well in this recipe, as it cooks to just done but stays plenty tender and juicy while simmering as the gravy thickens. All you need to finish this smothered pork chops recipe is a side of mashed potatoes or buttered egg noodles.
Oliaigua (Menorcan Vegetable Soup) with Fig Jam–Topped Toast
2. Add 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water to fig mixture, and bring to a boil over medium-high, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid runs off the side of a spoon in thick drops, 20 to 25 minutes. Add lemon zest and juice, and cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, 30 to 45 minutes.
thecountrycook.net
Bacon Cheddar Potatoes
These easy and delicious Bacon Cheddar Potatoes are seasoned perfectly and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Mmm Mmm - this recipe, y'all! This recipe with baby potatoes, seasonings, bacon and melted cheese turned out SO GOOD! My entire family absolutely loved it! Let me show you how to make this simple and show stopping side dish!
12tomatoes.com
Shepherd’s Pie Soup
Meat and potatoes at its finest. Shepherd’s Pie is like the ultimate meat and potatoes recipe. A meaty base full of beef and savory veggies topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes? Yes, please! It’s one of my go-to dinner dishes because meat and potatoes always pleases and Shepherd’s Pie is no exception. This soup takes its inspiration from that very same dish and it has all the meat and potatoes glory you know and love — it’s just tucked into a soup! That means it’s brothier and a little lighter, sure, but there are also mashed potatoes stirred right into that broth. (Seriously!)
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
Popculture
KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu
KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different
Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss
Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass
Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
Are Grapes Good For Diabetes?
Grapes contribute to the body's supply of minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, and fiber, but are they ideal in a diet designed for diabetes management?
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
Mum has 426 meals ready to feed her family for the next eight months
With inflation at a 40-year high, many people are turning to meal prep in a bid to see themselves through the cost of living crisis. But it's unlikely anyone will have prepared more than this mum, who has made a whopping 426 meals to feed her family for the next eight months.
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning
When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen
Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer.Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you...
