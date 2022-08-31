ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily South

Smothered Pork Chops

Few recipes evoke home-cooked comfort the way a dinner of pork chops can. But these smothered pork chops take that comfort factor to the next level. Bone-in pork chops are seared to golden brown and then simmered with an umami-rich mushroom gravy. This gravy is so good you may decide to use it with other proteins, such as beef tips or chicken breasts. However, the pork chop works exceptionally well in this recipe, as it cooks to just done but stays plenty tender and juicy while simmering as the gravy thickens. All you need to finish this smothered pork chops recipe is a side of mashed potatoes or buttered egg noodles.
Food & Wine

Oliaigua (Menorcan Vegetable Soup) with Fig Jam–Topped Toast

2. Add 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water to fig mixture, and bring to a boil over medium-high, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid runs off the side of a spoon in thick drops, 20 to 25 minutes. Add lemon zest and juice, and cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, 30 to 45 minutes.
thecountrycook.net

Bacon Cheddar Potatoes

These easy and delicious Bacon Cheddar Potatoes are seasoned perfectly and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Mmm Mmm - this recipe, y'all! This recipe with baby potatoes, seasonings, bacon and melted cheese turned out SO GOOD! My entire family absolutely loved it! Let me show you how to make this simple and show stopping side dish!
12tomatoes.com

Shepherd’s Pie Soup

Meat and potatoes at its finest. Shepherd’s Pie is like the ultimate meat and potatoes recipe. A meaty base full of beef and savory veggies topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes? Yes, please! It’s one of my go-to dinner dishes because meat and potatoes always pleases and Shepherd’s Pie is no exception. This soup takes its inspiration from that very same dish and it has all the meat and potatoes glory you know and love — it’s just tucked into a soup! That means it’s brothier and a little lighter, sure, but there are also mashed potatoes stirred right into that broth. (Seriously!)
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar

Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
Popculture

KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
TheStreet

This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different

Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss

Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
BGR.com

Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass

Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
The Independent

8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen

Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer.Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you...
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

