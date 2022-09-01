Girl arrested for bringing gun to high school campus, TD 5 forms in north Atlantic and study looks at link between gut health and Alzheimer's

Read full article on original website
WESH
77-year-old Florida woman attacked by gator at retirement community
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday’s alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman. The FWC said that at around 6 p.m., a call came in about a 7-foot-11-inch...
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
Bay News 9
Pinellas County beachgoers looking forward to SunRunner
A day at the beach started early for Josh Gorsuch and his family. “We got there, like at at 9:00, so we missed a lot of craziness, he said. That craziness is the traffic. Cars backed up on all paths leading to the beaches. But Pinellas County transportation officials say help is on the way when the SunRunner takes to the road, shuttling people out of to the beach on 1st Avenue North and bringing them back on 1st Avenue South. PTSA CEO Brad Miller believes the SunRunner will serve a lot of people for different reasons.
Bay News 9
HCSO launches High Visibility Enforcement Program to curb traffic deaths
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY - Just over a week ago, there were five crashes involving pedestrians and a biker in the Tampa Bay area. Three people were killed as a result and authorities said it's not a new problem here. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County ranks in the top 25...
Hardee County student threatened mass school shooting, deputies say
A Hardee County Schools student was arrested on Saturday after a concerning social media message caught the attention of law enforcement.
St. Pete man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
suncoastnews.com
Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream
No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
Florida man obsessed with school shootings puts dead animals on Parkland memorial
A Florida man who authorities said had a "disturbing fascination with mass school shootings" was arrested after he allegedly left several dead animals on a memorial in Parkland, Florida.
fox13news.com
‘Everybody gonna die’: Florida juvenile arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat on Snapchat
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida minor accused of threatening to shoot up a school on social media has been arrested. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several tips through Fortify Florida, a suspicious activity reporting app, about a person making threats to commit a school shooting on Snapchat.
Bay News 9
Authorities: Woman arrested after child shoots baby in Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Two children were shot in two separate incidents in the Bay area in the last few days. According to authorities, a 5-year-old is in critical condition and a five-month old is recovering after being shot by a 3-year-old child. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded...
Bay News 9
Pasco County teachers celebrate pay raise on Labor Day
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Labor Day comes with a celebration for teachers in Pasco County. The raise marks the largest bump for Pasco teachers in several years. The negotiated pay raise for teachers last week sets base pay in Pasco Schools for new teachers at $46,465. Although Pasco...
Bay News 9
The wait for a Black Florida farmer to obtain a medical marijuana license continues
John Allen spends most of his time these days working on Black Mule Coffee, a cannabis-infused premium coffee brand that his company recently launched. But his workload with Black Mule could be considered just a warmup if he is chosen as the recipient of the medical marijuana license set aside for a Black farmer that the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use is expected to act on soon.
fox13news.com
Woman attacked by gator in her Bradenton neighborhood
A 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator near a pond in Bradenton. Florida wildlife officials trapped an alligator after, saying they are confident the responsible alligator was removed.
Bay News 9
New York average price of gas continues decline, nearing $4
New York state's gas prices continue to drop. The state average is sitting at $4.01 a gallon, inching closer and closer to that $4 mark. New York saw a more than 10-cent drop from a week ago — and more than 40-cent drop from last month. The national average...
995qyk.com
Will COVID 19 Return This Fall? Of Course Not. But, Maybe
Will COVID 19 Return This Fall? Of Course Not. But, Maybe. You, me, and everyone we know has had enough of this “Rona” thing, right? Reality is, all we can do is all we can do. Hoping we have a good handle on Covid 19 and Variants, but only time will tell. Source TBT.
Bay News 9
Art in Medicine program gives cancer patients mental reprieve during care
TAMPA, Fla. — Hospital stays are rarely fun. For those dealing with cancer, those stays are at times unavoidable. The Arts in Medicine Program has been at Moffitt for almost 25 years. The Arts In Medicine Program has been specially designed to offer patients and their caregivers a variety...
wild941.com
Tampa Police In Search Of Bike Thief
In a video posted by WFLA, you can see a man pulling up to someone’s porch & calmly stole a bike. Little did the man know is that he was caught on the owners Ring cam & you can clearly get a good look at the thief. Tampa police are currently looking for the bike thief.
