Volkswagen to decide on landmark Porsche listing later on Monday
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen's leadership will meet later on Monday to decide on whether to proceed with the much-anticipated listing of Porsche, as an escalation in an energy standoff between Russia and Europe has caused major market turbulence. The carmaker will publish a so-called intention to float for the potential initial...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
German businessman on private jet that crashed in Baltic
RIGA (Reuters) -A prominent German businessman was aboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying half way across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers' calls, his company, Quick Air, said on Monday. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain...
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had...
Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Output from October in Bid to Boost Oil Prices
Investing.com -- OPEC+ has agreed to slash oil output quotas by about 100,000 barrels per day from October, as the producer group looks to bolster prices that have been falling due to worries over a possible global economic slowdown. The decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, as...
Aston Martin Shares Fall After New Rights Issue Announced
Investing.com -- Shares in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON: AML ) fell on Monday after the sports car maker confirmed plans to move ahead with a fresh £575.8M rights issue heavily backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund to help pay off debt and support future growth.
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data. Despite the uncertainties brought about by the bear market, on-chain metrics show that the majority of Bitcoin (BTC) traders have been using a very simple trading strategy for more than a year: hodling. According to...
Have Your Say On Energy Generation Licensing Exemptions And Regulation
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has called on interested parties to submit their comments on the proposed Licensing Exemption and Regulation notice published by Minister Gwede Mantashe. According to the department, the notice seeks to operationalise the “various measures to address South Africa’s electricity challenges”, announced by...
EU races to help industry as Russian gas halt rattles markets
LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) - Europe's gas prices surged, its share prices slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia stopped pumping gas via a major supply route, sending another economic shock wave through the European Union as it struggles to recover from the pandemic. EU governments are pushing through packages...
Economic Sabotage ‘Taking The Country Back’ – SOC Chief Executives
Four of South Africa’s State Owned Companies (SOCs) – Transnet, Telkom (JO: TKGJ ), Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), together with the South African Police Service, have announced an integrated approach towards combatting the scourge of cable theft, battery theft and infrastructure damage.
Liz Truss becomes PM: What are the key financial dates ahead for her government?
Liz Truss was today confirmed as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, winning 57.4% of the votes, the lowest of any previous Tory leader chosen by its members. In the leadership debates, how to deal with the energy crisis was, for obvious reasons, the main talking point. If...
SA Fuel Price Decreases From Wednesday
The Central Energy Fund has announced decreases across the board on the prices of fuel, gas and paraffin from Wednesday, paving the way for some relief for consumers. This marks the second consecutive month of decreases following increases experienced this year. The price adjustments per litre are as follows:. A...
OPEC+ Meets After Price Cap Announcement
Today’s OPEC+ meeting has been somewhat overshadowed by all the talk of oil price caps and Nord Stream 1. The group is expected to leave output targets unchanged but it’s likely that a cut will be at least discussed which, if followed through on, would create more volatility and uncertainty at a time of considerable unease. The economic outlook and potential for a new nuclear deal have weighed on prices recently, much to the frustration of Saudi Arabia in particular.
Unstoppable U.S. Dollar Could Rise To 2001-02 Highs
The dollar index rose above 110, updating 20-year highs on Monday morning as a flash reaction to increased pressure on the euro and British pound. European currencies are selling off amid an energy crisis related to Russian gas supplies, which have entirely halted through the Nord Stream pipeline. Although it...
Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) (HSON)
Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company markets, sales and distributes building materials, industrial and agricultural chemical products, liquor products, consumer goods, engineering and the operates retail, shipping, insurance and travel agencies. The Company operates through three segments. Trading and Distribution segment includes marketing, sales and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods, building materials and engineering products, and industrial and agriculture chemical products. Retailing segment includes retailing of consumer products, under the brands Komonoya in Malaysia and Famous Amos in Singapore. Shipping and Others segment is engaged in shipping agency, insurance agency, travel agency and investment in marketable securities. The Company’s subsidiaries include J. Whyte (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Marca Privada Sdn. Bhd., Harrisons Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd., Watts Harrisons Sdn. Bhd. and other.
