ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Is ‘zippering’ the answer to help the flow of traffic?

Picture this: You’re driving down the road and see a sign telling you the left lane ends ahead. You move over to the right lane and start Inching forward–very slowly. At the same time, cars are zipping past you, still in the left lane. At the point that you must merge, you see the zippy drivers trying to get into your lane. Do you let them in? Do you pretend you don’t see them and keep moving forward because they should have zippered about 3 blocks ago? Sergeant Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department knows that zippering is a big debate among drivers. He stopped by to break it down and tell us whether or not “zippering” is the answer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

One person killed in Arlington, South Dakota shooting

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande tells KELOLAND News that one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. Strande says there is “absolutely” no threat to the public. Stay with KELOLAND News for...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: September 4th

HURON, SD (KELO) — It’s Department of Public Safety Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Attractions include 4-H exhibits starting at 8 a.m., the midway rides open at 10 a.m., an antique tractor show at 11 a.m., Highway Patrol dog demonstrations at 1 p.m., plus The Band Perry with special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block in the grandstand at 7 p.m. The state fair runs through Monday.
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: New Broadcast, old school restoration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is bringing you a new broadcast to catch the latest daily news. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we give you a preview of KELOLAND’s First @4. We also take a look at the overdose epidemic as well as how...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings, SD
Cars
City
Brookings, SD
State
South Dakota State
Brookings, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Alibi Bar submits plans for new building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular dive bar in eastern Sioux Falls has submitted plans for a new building. The Alibi Bar, Restaurant & Casino submitted paperwork with the Sioux Falls Planning Commission for a conditional use permit to allow on-sale alcoholic beverages to be built within 500 feet of a sensitive land use.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
MADISON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Lug Nut#Dakota News Now#Blue Bell Circle
KELOLAND TV

Meet the new police chief in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings has a new police chief who hails all the way from New York State. Michael Drake joined the Brookings Police Department just two weeks ago. His picture may not be on the wall just yet in the Brookings Police Station, but Drake has already been busy in his new title as chief.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Thousands of animals take shelter in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true. Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. So, in counties or...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KELOLAND TV

One person in custody in connection with homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The authorities are searching for three people they’re calling persons of interest relating to homicide. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and FBI say the homicide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Porcupine area. Authorities are searching...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood

Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors. Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Students report unknown man offering ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time in less than a week, the Sioux Falls School District has shared a safety reminder with parents. Thursday evening, the district sent a message to families about an incident reported to Sioux Falls Police. Police received a call about an...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public

ARLINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died of gunshot wounds Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County, Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now. The South Dakota DCI was called around 5 a.m. on Sunday, and arriving officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on the person found at the scene, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
ARLINGTON, SD
siouxfalls.business

Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return

If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
earnthenecklace.com

Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy