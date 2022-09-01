MITCHELL – Despite having two of their regular players out with illness on the first day, Pierre Governor Girls Tennis won two of three matches Friday and Saturday at an invitational in Mitchell, beating the Kernels 5-4, losing to Yankton 6-3 and sweeping Madison 9-0. Kourtney Walti won all three of her matches in the #5 singles flight.

PIERRE, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO