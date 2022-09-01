Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
T.F. Riggs Announces Homecoming Royalty
PIERRE – T.F. Riggs High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Royalty candidates:. Homecoming activities at Riggs will be held on the week of September 12.
drgnews.com
Pierre Tennis 2-1 In Mitchell Invitational Despite Illness
MITCHELL – Despite having two of their regular players out with illness on the first day, Pierre Governor Girls Tennis won two of three matches Friday and Saturday at an invitational in Mitchell, beating the Kernels 5-4, losing to Yankton 6-3 and sweeping Madison 9-0. Kourtney Walti won all three of her matches in the #5 singles flight.
drgnews.com
Margaret Lynn Eaglestaff, 8.31.2022
Margaret Lynn Eaglestaff, daughter of Lance and Kate Eaglestaff returned to the spiritual realm, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre. Viewing will be from 10:00 –11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Eaglestaff home, 193 N Turtle Drive, Eagle Butte, SD. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Cemetery, Cherry Creek.
drgnews.com
Pierre Outlasts Aberdeen Central To Start 5-0 In Volleyball
ABERDEEN – Working their way through three tough sets, the Pierre Governors remained unbeaten in volleyball Saturday with a 25-18, 25-22, 28-26 win at Aberdeen Central. Pierre came back from a four-point deficit in the first set to win and trailed 15-8 in the second set before rallying for 10 straight points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
SC Holds Off Dupree For First Win
FORT PIERRE – Stanley County registered nearly 400 yards of offense Friday while the defense recorded five sacks as the Buffaloes earned their first 2022 victory, 42-29 over Dupree at Ole Williamson Field. Senior Colton Brady led Stanley County’s ground game with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 12...
drgnews.com
Governors Romp Over Brookings
BROOKINGS – Lincoln Kienholz and the Pierre Governors didn’t want to lose in the third straight regular season to Brookings on Friday. A big first half assured they would not. Pierre led 34-0 at halftime and, behind three touchdown passes and three scoring runs by Kienholz, the Governors...
drgnews.com
Social media posts accuse Pierre daycare operator of negligence, threats in incidents of alleged abuse
Facebook posts accusing a Pierre child care of negligence have gone viral this week (Aug. 30, 2022) after at least two people shared information accusing the provider of doing nothing to stop their nine year old son from physically and sexually abusing other children at the in-home daycare facility. A...
Comments / 0