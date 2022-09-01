ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Centre, MN

96.7 The River

The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel

Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Farm accident kills Sauk Centre Man

MELROSE TWP -- A farming accident has claimed the life of a Sauk Centre man. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at the intersection of County Road 17 and 360th Avenue in Melrose Township, about three miles North of Melrose Monday afternoon. Seventy-six-year-old Michael Zirbes...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
96.7 The River

Initiative Foundation Seeking Disaster Relief Donations

LITTLE FALLS -- As the deadline approaches to apply for disaster assistance loans for two Todd County storms earlier this summer, the Initiative Foundation is asking for support. The Initiative Foundation will match donations totaling $10,000. Straight-line winds with speeds of 85 miles-per-hour tore through Clarissa on May 12th damaging...
TODD COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Officials Get First Look at 2023 Preliminary Budget

SARTELL -- Sartell officials got a first look at their preliminary budget for 2023 during Monday's city council meeting. The total proposed budget would be for over $6.76-million, roughly an 8.5% increase. The proposed levy is $9.21-million, which is an increase of 17.2% from last year. The budget increases account...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

$100,000 Lottery Winner in Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday. That's the top prize in that game. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
CLEARWATER, MN
96.7 The River

Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage

SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre. Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Centre was heading west when a...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
