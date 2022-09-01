Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Pierre Tennis 2-1 In Mitchell Invitational Despite Illness
MITCHELL – Despite having two of their regular players out with illness on the first day, Pierre Governor Girls Tennis won two of three matches Friday and Saturday at an invitational in Mitchell, beating the Kernels 5-4, losing to Yankton 6-3 and sweeping Madison 9-0. Kourtney Walti won all three of her matches in the #5 singles flight.
drgnews.com
Pierre Outlasts Aberdeen Central To Start 5-0 In Volleyball
ABERDEEN – Working their way through three tough sets, the Pierre Governors remained unbeaten in volleyball Saturday with a 25-18, 25-22, 28-26 win at Aberdeen Central. Pierre came back from a four-point deficit in the first set to win and trailed 15-8 in the second set before rallying for 10 straight points.
drgnews.com
Governors Romp Over Brookings
BROOKINGS – Lincoln Kienholz and the Pierre Governors didn’t want to lose in the third straight regular season to Brookings on Friday. A big first half assured they would not. Pierre led 34-0 at halftime and, behind three touchdown passes and three scoring runs by Kienholz, the Governors...
Comments / 0