With the help of day sponsors, the State Fair offers promotional days throughout the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. Each day offers different activities and giveaways. Saturday, Sept. 3, is SD Farmers Union Day. SD Farmers Union hosts events throughout the day celebrating the family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities from across the state of South Dakota that they so proudly represent. Highlighting the day of activities is the annual Farmer’s Share Luncheon (limited number of meals available) located in the tent near the Freedom stage from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm In comparison to the retail price of the meal, $13, attendees will pay just $0.35 for a meal that showcases the farmer’s share on retail food dollars.

