Day sponsors offer special activities at the South Dakota State Fair
With the help of day sponsors, the State Fair offers promotional days throughout the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. Each day offers different activities and giveaways. Saturday, Sept. 3, is SD Farmers Union Day. SD Farmers Union hosts events throughout the day celebrating the family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities from across the state of South Dakota that they so proudly represent. Highlighting the day of activities is the annual Farmer’s Share Luncheon (limited number of meals available) located in the tent near the Freedom stage from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm In comparison to the retail price of the meal, $13, attendees will pay just $0.35 for a meal that showcases the farmer’s share on retail food dollars.
South Dakota State Fair unveils new logo
The South Dakota State Fair and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) unveiled a new South Dakota State Fair logo this week (Aug. 31, 2022) at the Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash. “At its heart, the State Fair is about agriculture and youth events,...
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A large pecan farm in Eagle Pass, Texas, is the site of the latest dispute between Gov. Greg Abbott and the Biden administration over an unprecedented challenge to how the federal government polices the U.S. border with Mexico. The state built a chain-link fence and locked a gate to arrest migrants crossing on the farm. The Border Patrol felt the lock impeded operations and had it removed. Abbott, a Republican, revels in using his multibillion-dollar “Operation Lone Star” border security effort even if _ or especially when _ it runs counter to goals of the Democratic administration in Washington.
