This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
Crawl, Walk & Pull At This Free St. Cloud Event – “The Whitney Sampler”
The Whitney Sampler Open House and Fundraiser is coming to The Whitney Senior Center on Saturday, September 15th from 4 to 7 pm. There is no cost to attend this free event, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public and is a great way to support the future renovations of the Whitney Senior Center Courtyard happening in 2023.
Making Labor Day Weekend Plans Seeming More Like A Chore? Let Central Minnesotans Help!
Last weekend I had a good girlfriend of mine come to St. Cloud to pay a visit for the first time since I moved here almost exactly a month ago. Even though I am from Minnesota and have known this great state my whole life, I'm still new to this area as I grew up more North near Detroit Lakes, MN.
Your Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations Around St. Cloud
Oktoberfest is a German celebration that has taken some deep roots in American culture. The original Oktoberfest happens in Munich, Germany and is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a traveling funfair. At the OG festival, the events run 16 to 18 days starting in mid- or late-September to around the first Sunday in October.
Minnesotans Vacationing this Winter – Tips to Save Time and Money
About this time of year, Minnesotans start thinking about booking a mid-winter vacation. Winters can be hard in this state, but it's a lot easier to tolerate if you can escape to somewhere warm for a week or so in January or February. Flights and hotels can be so much...
10 Things Happening in Central Minnesota to Put on Your September Calendar
Love a good Bloody Mary? Be sure to mark your calendar for this festival coming to St. Cloud in September. Polished Pineapple Events is hosting the Central MN Bloody Mary Fest at Dick Putz Field at the MAC on September 24th, 2022. Get more details here. 2. Little Falls Arts...
Central Minnesotans Stand Up Proudly. Minnesota Nice at Its Finest!
"Minnesota Nice", if you're from Minnesota you try to exude it and if you are visiting Minnesota it's what you experience or at least hope to experience from Minnesotans. Being from Minnesota it's something I have always taken to heart and done my best to live by, as well as,
St. Cloud Pride Week Event Schedule Released
While most major pride celebrations are held in June, we do it a little differently in the St. Cloud area. St. Cloud Pride Week is being celebrated September 12th - 17th at various venues around town. St. Cloud Pride started in 2010 to raise awareness regarding issues of heterosexism, homophobia,...
Is Starbucks Going Completely Cashless in Minnesota??
There has been a sign that has been shared many times on social media. The sign says that Starbucks is going totally cashless as of October 1, 2022. The sign goes on to say that they will only accept cards, Starbucks rewards and tap to pay options. And if anyone has any questions, they can ask anyone on the Starbucks team for details.
There is no need to refrigerate these 10 foods in Minnesota
There are some foods that we all stick in the refrigerator, and probably shouldn't. Granted, some of these things are just a personal preference. But some of these foods are actually better if they are left out of the fridge. When I was growing up, my parents always kept the...
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
What Happens To All The Things Dropped From The Minnesota State Fair SkyGlider?
For fans of the Minnesota State Fair, this is the best time of the year, the fair is happening the Midway is full, and there are a TON of deals to be had. One of the top State Fair attractions, the SkyGlide, is running and if you ever look down you might see remnants from riders past laying on the rooftops below. So what happens, to all the items people drop on accident or on purpose? I asked the Minnesota State Fair that same question and got some answers!
They’ve Got Minnesota State Fair Spirit, Yes They Do, Do YOU?
Minnesota State Fair days are here and this girl could not be more excited, I'm dancing in my chair excited right now!. It's an event I have loved since the first time I was there at the age of 13 and won a free trip with 4-H. That's right, I was in 4-H and it was a BLAST!
10 Facts Every Minnesotan Should Know About Our State Bird – The Loon
THINGS ALL OF US IN MINNESOTA SHOULD KNOW ABOUT OUR BEAUTIFUL LOON. As a Minnesotan, I'm a bit ashamed to say I've never really thought about our state bird much, except for the beautiful cry they make. As I was floating on Lake Winnie this week while I stayed at The Northland Lodge in Deer River, I had a lot of time to see many of these beautiful birds on the water. I watched a group of 9 or 10 loons all diving under the water, and I began to ask myself questions like: "How long can Loons stay under the water?" "Do fish try to eat Loons?" "What Predators go after Loons?" Here's what I've learned since taking the time to look into it.
Minnesotans Will No Longer Receive Free Covid Tests as of Friday
We have been dealing with this for over 2 years now. Covid, Covid testing, quarantine, social distancing, etc. You know the drill. Have we now turned a corner? Kind of. The CDC has conceded that we are going to be dealing with COVID from now on in some form or another. People are going to get sick. If you are sick (symptomatic) stay home. If you just came home from a vacation, maybe stay away from people (for the most part) for a few days to make sure you didn't get sick while on vacation. It's just the world that we are living in now.
How To Get Discounted Tickets For Central Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Haunts
It's almost orchard/haunted trail season in central Minnesota! There are a number of spooky and/or family friendly events in the area and The Value Connection can get you into them at a discounted price (while they last)!. 1. HARVEST OF HORROR (In St. Augusta) The Harvest of Horror is located...
2K to Today Weekend COMING!
Remember when Pokémon, Guitar Hero, The Simple Life and Zumba became popular? Who could forget when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston divorced, only for Brangelina to be a thing immediately after. It was the start of the 2K!. It's also when social media like MySpace, which came right before...
A Dog Named Monkey Up For Adoption This Week
Meet Monkey! Monkey came to us because her owner could no longer care for her. Monkey loves all types of treats and is very eager to please her human(s)! She would greatly benefit from positive reinforcement training and socialization. She is known to be more timid and standoffish at first....
Kids Day in Place of Cancelled Disney Princess Day at State Fair
If you have kids that were excited about the "Disney Princess Day" on the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-together. Labor Day, which is the last day of the fair was supposed to be Disney Princess Day. This day was cancelled earlier this week due to a "scheduling conflict". You'd think they would have known that earlier than the week of the fair, but no.
