ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Your Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations Around St. Cloud

Oktoberfest is a German celebration that has taken some deep roots in American culture. The original Oktoberfest happens in Munich, Germany and is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a traveling funfair. At the OG festival, the events run 16 to 18 days starting in mid- or late-September to around the first Sunday in October.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
California Restaurants
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Restaurants
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Pride Week Event Schedule Released

While most major pride celebrations are held in June, we do it a little differently in the St. Cloud area. St. Cloud Pride Week is being celebrated September 12th - 17th at various venues around town. St. Cloud Pride started in 2010 to raise awareness regarding issues of heterosexism, homophobia,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schneider
MIX 94.9

Is Starbucks Going Completely Cashless in Minnesota??

There has been a sign that has been shared many times on social media. The sign says that Starbucks is going totally cashless as of October 1, 2022. The sign goes on to say that they will only accept cards, Starbucks rewards and tap to pay options. And if anyone has any questions, they can ask anyone on the Starbucks team for details.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!

As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Sports Bar Grill#Tiktok
MIX 94.9

What Happens To All The Things Dropped From The Minnesota State Fair SkyGlider?

For fans of the Minnesota State Fair, this is the best time of the year, the fair is happening the Midway is full, and there are a TON of deals to be had. One of the top State Fair attractions, the SkyGlide, is running and if you ever look down you might see remnants from riders past laying on the rooftops below. So what happens, to all the items people drop on accident or on purpose? I asked the Minnesota State Fair that same question and got some answers!
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

10 Facts Every Minnesotan Should Know About Our State Bird – The Loon

THINGS ALL OF US IN MINNESOTA SHOULD KNOW ABOUT OUR BEAUTIFUL LOON. As a Minnesotan, I'm a bit ashamed to say I've never really thought about our state bird much, except for the beautiful cry they make. As I was floating on Lake Winnie this week while I stayed at The Northland Lodge in Deer River, I had a lot of time to see many of these beautiful birds on the water. I watched a group of 9 or 10 loons all diving under the water, and I began to ask myself questions like: "How long can Loons stay under the water?" "Do fish try to eat Loons?" "What Predators go after Loons?" Here's what I've learned since taking the time to look into it.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesotans Will No Longer Receive Free Covid Tests as of Friday

We have been dealing with this for over 2 years now. Covid, Covid testing, quarantine, social distancing, etc. You know the drill. Have we now turned a corner? Kind of. The CDC has conceded that we are going to be dealing with COVID from now on in some form or another. People are going to get sick. If you are sick (symptomatic) stay home. If you just came home from a vacation, maybe stay away from people (for the most part) for a few days to make sure you didn't get sick while on vacation. It's just the world that we are living in now.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MIX 94.9

2K to Today Weekend COMING!

Remember when Pokémon, Guitar Hero, The Simple Life and Zumba became popular? Who could forget when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston divorced, only for Brangelina to be a thing immediately after. It was the start of the 2K!. It's also when social media like MySpace, which came right before...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

A Dog Named Monkey Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Monkey! Monkey came to us because her owner could no longer care for her. Monkey loves all types of treats and is very eager to please her human(s)! She would greatly benefit from positive reinforcement training and socialization. She is known to be more timid and standoffish at first....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Kids Day in Place of Cancelled Disney Princess Day at State Fair

If you have kids that were excited about the "Disney Princess Day" on the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-together. Labor Day, which is the last day of the fair was supposed to be Disney Princess Day. This day was cancelled earlier this week due to a "scheduling conflict". You'd think they would have known that earlier than the week of the fair, but no.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy