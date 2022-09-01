Read full article on original website
Spurred by growth, Manchester business moves again
MANCHESTER, Iowa — With his business continuing to grow, Kurt Heims needed a new location. And with his new spot at 121 E. Main St. in Manchester, Heims Awards and Custom Gifts has found a storefront with increased visibility and foot traffic. Heims Awards and Custom Gifts is the...
Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
Rally in support of Ingredion workers on strike
Dave Leshtz is a member of AFT Local 716 and editor of The Prairie Progressive. As a crowd gathered for a rally by Lucita’s Diner in Cedar Rapids on a hot September 1, two people in Union Yes! t-shirts shaded their eyes while looking up at the top of the Ingredion plant across the street.
Grain semi rolls over on I-380 near Center Point
Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could help the fight to lower inflation.
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Brain & Courtlin Do Italian for September Listener Lunch
In the month of August, Brain and I enjoyed five amazing meals at The Class Act Restaurant in Cedar Rapids for Listener Lunch. But, the time has come for us to move on! We are excited to announce our return to another great restaurant for September Listener Lunch... BIAGGI'S!. Biaggi's...
Residents frustrated over new pit bull ban in an eastern Iowa town
KEYSTONE, Iowa — A pit bull ban in an Eastern Iowa town is moving along. The city of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's office sent a notice to residents on Friday. It states residents must remove their pit bulls within three days. Sunday is the last day for residents to file a request and discuss the ban with the City Council.
Cedar Rapids tourism group leaders to be sentenced for bank fraud
The two leaders of GO Cedar Rapids, which put on the failed Newbo Evolve festival in 2018, are to be sentenced later this year for bank fraud. The Gazette reports that finance director Doug Hargrave will learn his fate November 4th, and President/CEO Aaron McCreight on November 10th. McCreight is...
Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
A Downtown CR Restaurant Reopens Today at a New Location
One of my favorite local restaurants is finally ready to show off their new location! Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that Runt's Munchies will reopen for business TODAY (August 30th)!. Runt's Munchies first opened at 529 5th Ave SE in Downtown Cedar Rapids five years ago,...
Marion to Host Inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion
The Marion Chamber made an exciting announcement Monday morning. The city will be hosting its first Oktoberfest celebration later this year. In a Monday morning media release, the Marion Chamber revealed that Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held in Uptown Marion on 7th Avenue and City Square Park.
Iowan Crashed A Fairytale Proposal [WATCH]
It's not everyday that you come across a possible proposal... I recently made a trip to California for a week long vacation. I've never been out that far west before, so I was lucky to have friends who knew the area and could take me around. One of the most...
Coming Soon For One Day Only…$3 Movie Tickets!
Coming soon to a theater near you! That is one of the most famous tag lines seen in countless movie trailers. It builds anticipation for the movie you want to see. You just can't wait to get to the cinema, buy your popcorn, and catch your favorite stars on the big screen. Well, how about this for a tagline? Coming soon to a theater near you...$3 movie tickets!
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
Watch Iowa-Illinois at Chrome Horse
Join Bob James for the Iowa-Illinois game. Watch the game on one of the 11 TVs under their covered outdoor patio!. Enjoy drink specials like $20 buckets of 5 domestic tall boys. They'll also have 25-ounce Busch Light drafts for $4.75. There are several food specials for just $10:. 1/4...
What Are Cedar Rapids Plans For the $312 Million Bond Proposal?
How would you spend $312 million? The Cedar Rapids Community School District is trying to do just that. The first open house was held yesterday by the Cedar Rapids School District, as they wanted to be able to answer questions and share what ideas the district has in place for the $312 million bond proposal.
Mathis and Bohannan hold Democratic Event at Sutliff
Lisbon — Saturday evening, Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan held a democratic event at the Sutliff Farm and Cider House. The event included food, live entertainment, refreshments, games, and speeches by elected officials. Elected government officials that spoke during the event include:. Michael Franken - US Senate Candidate. Van...
Markets, Festivals, & Concerts — September Events in Eastern Iowa
Even though summer is coming to an end, there is still plenty to look forward to! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern/Central Iowa in September:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines. Purchase tickets HERE. Friday, September 2nd. Iowa River Landing...
