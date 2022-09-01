ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

biztimes.biz

Spurred by growth, Manchester business moves again

MANCHESTER, Iowa — With his business continuing to grow, Kurt Heims needed a new location. And with his new spot at 121 E. Main St. in Manchester, Heims Awards and Custom Gifts has found a storefront with increased visibility and foot traffic. Heims Awards and Custom Gifts is the...
KCRG.com

Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Rally in support of Ingredion workers on strike

Dave Leshtz is a member of AFT Local 716 and editor of The Prairie Progressive. As a crowd gathered for a rally by Lucita’s Diner in Cedar Rapids on a hot September 1, two people in Union Yes! t-shirts shaded their eyes while looking up at the top of the Ingredion plant across the street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run

I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KCCI.com

Residents frustrated over new pit bull ban in an eastern Iowa town

KEYSTONE, Iowa — A pit bull ban in an Eastern Iowa town is moving along. The city of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's office sent a notice to residents on Friday. It states residents must remove their pit bulls within three days. Sunday is the last day for residents to file a request and discuss the ban with the City Council.
KEYSTONE, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids tourism group leaders to be sentenced for bank fraud

The two leaders of GO Cedar Rapids, which put on the failed Newbo Evolve festival in 2018, are to be sentenced later this year for bank fraud. The Gazette reports that finance director Doug Hargrave will learn his fate November 4th, and President/CEO Aaron McCreight on November 10th. McCreight is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
TEXAS STATE
98.1 KHAK

Marion to Host Inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion

The Marion Chamber made an exciting announcement Monday morning. The city will be hosting its first Oktoberfest celebration later this year. In a Monday morning media release, the Marion Chamber revealed that Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held in Uptown Marion on 7th Avenue and City Square Park.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowan Crashed A Fairytale Proposal [WATCH]

It's not everyday that you come across a possible proposal... I recently made a trip to California for a week long vacation. I've never been out that far west before, so I was lucky to have friends who knew the area and could take me around. One of the most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
98.1 KHAK

Coming Soon For One Day Only…$3 Movie Tickets!

Coming soon to a theater near you! That is one of the most famous tag lines seen in countless movie trailers. It builds anticipation for the movie you want to see. You just can't wait to get to the cinema, buy your popcorn, and catch your favorite stars on the big screen. Well, how about this for a tagline? Coming soon to a theater near you...$3 movie tickets!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently

Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
98.1 KHAK

Watch Iowa-Illinois at Chrome Horse

Join Bob James for the Iowa-Illinois game. Watch the game on one of the 11 TVs under their covered outdoor patio!. Enjoy drink specials like $20 buckets of 5 domestic tall boys. They'll also have 25-ounce Busch Light drafts for $4.75. There are several food specials for just $10:. 1/4...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mathis and Bohannan hold Democratic Event at Sutliff

Lisbon — Saturday evening, Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan held a democratic event at the Sutliff Farm and Cider House. The event included food, live entertainment, refreshments, games, and speeches by elected officials. Elected government officials that spoke during the event include:. Michael Franken - US Senate Candidate. Van...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

