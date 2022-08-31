Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
u92radio.com
THOMAS E. MEDVIDE, 95 OF INDIANA
Thomas E. Medvide, 95, of Indiana, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. Friends will be received Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, the time of his funeral service at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger officiating.
u92radio.com
CARL H. STILES, 90
Carl H. Stiles, 90, of Penn Run, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his home. Born in Ebensburg on April 23, 1932, he was a son of the late Clyde Stiles and Agnes (Downey) Stiles. He was widowed after 54 years of marriage from Helen (Slanoc) Stiles, who died, October 13, 2011.
u92radio.com
FRY, BERZONSKY LEAD INDIANA CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS AT UHER INVITATIONAL
The Indiana cross country teams traveled to California University of Pennsylvania for the Marty Uher Invitational on Saturday. The Indiana girls placed 6th in the A/AA race out of 22 teams. Addy Fry led Indiana with a 19th place finish out of 222 runners. Chloe Hain placed 24th, Rachel Gill placed 29th, Belinda Liu placed 50th and Emmy Davis placed 53rd to round out Indiana’s scoring.
u92radio.com
OX HILL FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, PRINCESS
While the Indiana County Fair ended on Saturday, community fair season kicks into gear this week with the Ox Hill Community Fair. (Ox Hill Fair Queen Alyanna Hoffman and her sister, Ox Hill Fair Princess Kaydance Hoffman. Photo courtesy Ox Hill Fair) Last night, the Ox Hill Community Fair crowned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
u92radio.com
FINAL DAY OF THE INDIANA COUNTY FAIR IS TODAY
Today is the last day for the Indiana County Fair. Admission to the fair today is $8 from 10:00 AM until close, and C&L Shows Carnival rides will open at noon. Today’s main events are the demolition derby in front of the grandstand at noon today, and the Stock Semi, Tri-Axle Dump and Open Gas, Open Diesel and 4×4 Pulls at 7:00 PM.
u92radio.com
OX HILL KICKS OFF COMMUNITY FAIR SEASON
The close of the Indiana County Fair last night marks the beginning of the community fair season. The Ox Hill Fair kicks off today with the Harvest Day Service at 6:30 PM, followed by the Queen and Princess Contest at 7. The schedule for Monday includes children’s games for all...
u92radio.com
INDIANA COUNTY AVOIDS DROUGHT WATCH DECLARATION
Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, and while Indiana County is not on the list, it is on the border of areas affected by drought. Clearfield County is on the list, which includes all of northeast Pennsylvania and almost all of central...
u92radio.com
CURVE GIVE PRIESTER PLENTY OF RUN SUPPORT
CURVE, Pa. – Liover Peguero recorded his second four-hit game of the season, while Quinn Priester tossed six strong innings for Altoona in a win over Akron, 7-1, on Saturday night at PNG Field. The Curve scored seven runs over the first two innings of the game off Akron...
RELATED PEOPLE
u92radio.com
GREENSTEIN OPTIMISTC FOR FUTURE OF STATE SYSTEM
In a new blog welcoming in the start of the academic year, State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein writes of his optimism for the future of the state-owned university system, and says he is looking forward to beginning to visit the schools in person, which has been rare since the start of the pandemic. Hinting of some health issues, Greenstein writes that he is “greyer, probably a little shorter, and maybe moving more stiffly.” He recently visited Slippery Rock.
u92radio.com
INDIANA POLICE INVESTIGATE GUN REPORT AT JUNIOR HIGH
Indiana Borough Police have opened an investigation into a report of a student possessing a replica toy gun on school property. According to a news release, police started the investigation on Friday into a report of a juvenile in possession of an Airsoft-style gun in the area of Chestnut Street after school hours. Subsequently, the police received a Safe To Say Something report of a juvenile in possession of a possible gun on or near the Indiana Junior High School.
u92radio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CONTROLLED BURN, VEHICLE FIRE, OTHER CALLS ON SUNDAY
Indiana County’s first responders had a busy day on Sunday with several different types of calls reported. The earliest call was at 12:30 AM as a vehicle fire was reported on Church Road in Canoe Township. Marion Center and Rossiter fire departments and State Police from the Punxsy barracks were dispatched. Few details are available on the fire.
u92radio.com
ARSONIST SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON
A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of Arson related to a fire last year in Shelocta was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovski of Indiana was ordered to serve 16 months to five years in a state correctional institution for the charge of arson. Charges of reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea deal. The charges stemmed from a fire August 9th of last year at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as they had difficulty getting to the home due to the fact that the home was on a hillside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u92radio.com
AERIAL FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR INDIANA COUNTY
Many people celebrate Labor Day with picnics and other outdoor activities, but those may be scrubbed as rain is expected across the area today and that could cause some flooding. The National Weather Service has issued an Aerial Flood Watch that will remain in effect through today until 11:00 tonight...
Comments / 0