It’s been years since it was announced that Rian Johnson would take on a new “Star Wars” trilogy that was seemingly disconnected from the Skywalker Saga. But since that announcement, all we’ve heard is talk from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about how it will still happen eventually and Rian Johnson saying that he would still like to do it. But without any movement on the project and all the changes in direction at Lucasfilm, the idea of Rian Johnson coming back to do more “Star Wars” after ‘The Last Jedi’ seems… not likely. Alas, the filmmaker would like to confirm that it will still happen, eventually.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO