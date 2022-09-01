ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
DoYouRemember?

The Reason Some McDonald’s Have One Arch Versus Two

McDonald’s has been around since the 1950s. Architects dreamed up the golden arches to help make the roof line look “less flat” but you may not realize that the arches didn’t become a part of the logo until 1962. If you’re a frequent visitor of the fast food chain, you may have realized that certain locations only have one arch versus the iconic two arches.
