Read full article on original website
Related
'Iron Man 3' Star Set To Reprise Role In Upcoming Marvel Series 'Wonder Man'
These days, keeping up with the MCU is a full-time undertaking. Last month, Marvel confirmed new details about phases four, five and six which are set to culminate in the epic Avengers: Secret Wars - a film that is already claiming to be “bigger than Endgame.” For now though, fans are enjoying She-Hulk: Attorney At Law which has earnt rave reviews. There’s another Marvel series just around the corner though, and one Iron Man 3 star is set to reprise his role.
Danny Devito Has Told Disney To Put Him In Live-Action 'Hercules' As Phil
Love them or hate them, Disney is continuing with the trend of turning their beloved animated classics into new live-action blockbusters. Beauty & The Beast, Cinderella, Aladdin, and Dumbo have all received the live-action treatment - and there’s plenty more on the way. Snow White, Pinocchio, The Little Mermaid, and Hercules are all in the pipeline and Danny Devito has some choice words for Disney when it comes to Hercules.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
RELATED PEOPLE
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
New 'Atomic Heart' Trailer Goes Way Harder Than It Needed To
The latest combat trailer for Atomic Heart is bombastically bizarre. All of the trailers for this immersive sci-fi shooter have been odd in their own ways but this one scratches our brain in the best way. Atomic Heart is like someone dropped BioShock, Metro and Prey into a blender and...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
GameStop Short Squeeze Movie Casts Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen
Remember the whole GameStop stock saga? In January last year, many Reddit users woke up and chose chaos, by taking it upon themselves to buy as much GameStop stock as possible, in an attempt to foil the plans of hedge funds by shorting their stocks. The whole thing lost hedge funds millions, and quickly became a meme. There’s probably a much more technical way to explain that, but that’s all you really need to know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Concept Trailer For 'The Witcher 4' Looks Absolutely Perfect
Back in March, CD Projekt Red revealed that the next installment of The Witcher saga was officially in development. We know practically nothing about the project except that it’s reportedly not The Witcher 4, so whether it’ll be a reboot or centre on a different character, we don’t yet know. The truth is though, fans are desperate for a fourth entry in the franchise and so one has taken it upon themselves to imagine what The Witcher 4 might look like.
Unreleased Lord Of The Rings Footage Shows Aragorn Fighting Sauron In Final Battle
The release of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is just one week away. Whilst fans were divided over the music choice of the show’s most recent trailer, reviews promise that we’re in for a treat. Critics particularly praised The Rings Of Power’s scope, cinematography and high production value. In the meantime though, one fan has unearthed an unreleased scene from the original film trilogy.
Netflix Star Is A Frontrunner For Reed Richards In 'Fantastic Four', Rumour Says
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With Marvel’s announcement of the new Fantastic Four movie coming in 2024, fans have been speculating who the cast will be. Although Reed Richards was played by John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as a result of one comment from director Sam Raimi in the film’s audio commentary, in which he stated that Marvel boss Kevin Feige may have jumped on the opportunity to fulfil the fan-favourite casting choice “because this is an alternate universe.” As well as the fact that this rendition of him was killed off, some fans have been left wondering if this means that the non-alternate universe version will be played by someone different.
Upcoming Twisted Metal TV Series Just Got Some Really Good News
In case you’d forgotten, it’s been officially confirmed that Twisted Metal is getting its own TV series. The “brilliantly funny adaptation” is being developed by Sony Interactive Studios, and even has Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick as executive producers, which is enough to say that it’s shaping up to be pretty great.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Silent Hill 2' Remake Leak Shows Nurse And New Gameplay Perspective
There’s no franchise that’s quite as elusive as Silent Hill. Clearly, something is in the works. Back in July, a leaked teaser trailer seemed to suggest that Konami was cooking up a reboot with fans convinced that a full reveal may be coming at this month’s Tokyo Games Show. Alongside that, it appeared as if Bloober Team might also be working on a Silent Hill project after screenshots leaked online earlier this year. It’s now looking like that could be a remake.
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Director Now "Even More" Proud Of Film
The Last Jedi has always been a topic of controversy for Star Wars fans. Usually, I think the following statement is a vast oversimplification but I truly think it’s one of those films you either love or hate. Directed by Rian Johnson, the film subverted a ton of the franchise’s usual tropes and personally? I was all for it. Johnson was ripped apart for his efforts though and it’s only now, years later, that he’s reflected on the experience.
‘House Of The Dragon’ Has Officially Been Renewed For Second Season
This is shaping up to be a glorious week for Game of Thrones fans. We were all a little dubious about House Of The Dragon, given the controversial nature of Thrones’ final season. Personally, I don’t hate it as much as some but I digress. The point is, House Of The Dragon had some convincing to do but those early critics reviews were right. This week’s opening episode blew fans away and now HBO has given a major update.
‘The Last of Us Part 1’ Player Spots One Of Sequel's Most Hated Characters
Happy The Last of Us Part I day to my fellow stans. After receiving rave reviews, Naughty Dog’s new-gen reimagining is finally out. In our review, I wrote that Part I is “a game that is as detailed, thorough, and immersive as is possible.” We sat down with the devs who discussed how they made the hotel basement level even scarier, but there are plenty more secrets to be found in the remake. In fact, fans think they’ve spotted one of Part II’s most hated characters.
‘The Last of Us Part 1’ Interview: The Art Of Crafting A Remake
The day is finally here. The Last of Us Part I has officially been released into the world and I’m sure most of you reading this will already have your hands on a copy. If you haven’t, you may be intrigued to know that the game’s received rave reviews. In our own review, I wrote that “fans will find no better way to experience this story, and first-time players are likely to discover a new all-time favourite,” rating the game a stellar nine.
'Silent Hill 2' Remade In Unreal Engine 5 Will Impress Fans
We all love a bit of Silent Hill, don’t we? Despite a full decade passing by since the series’ last release (unless we’re counting P.T., of course), fans continue to be super dedicated to the franchise, and keep on spawning some really impressive Unreal Engine remakes of the various games.
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Gets New Graphical Overhaul, Makes It Even More Beautiful
A gorgeous new graphical mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 has swept us off our feet and onto horseback, riding off into the sunset with a grizzled yet gentle outlaw by our side. Alright, so it's not that good, but it does make this beautiful game even more beautiful, which is one heck of an achievement.
Disturbing New Horror Game 'Immortality' Coming To Mobile Devices "Very Soon"
Horror games aren’t for everyone. In fact, as a professed scaredy-cat, it was only recently that I decided to finally try out the genre for myself and if you can get past the overwhelming fear, there’s a lot of fun to be had - plus there are some absolute treats on the horizon. The Callisto Protocol is arguably the year’s most hotly-anticipated horror but this week, Immortality has stolen the spotlight.
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0