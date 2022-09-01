Lola is my five-month-old Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix. We adopted her about a week ago from a foster home. She starts off great when we go on walks, but after about five minutes, she is constantly pulling and zig-zagging. I keep the leash all wrapped up so she has to walk next to me, but she still keeps pulling. Stopping and redirecting her doesn’t seem to work. The minute we start walking again, she starts to pull. I’m not sure what to do next. — Ines.

