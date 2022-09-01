ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
topdogtips.com

How Long Does A Dog Live?

When you adopt a new puppy, you're probably not giving a whole lot of thought to how long your new pet will live. Sadly, as our dogs age we begin to wonder just how long our faithful companion will be by our side. Many pet owners ask how long does a dog live, but the answer isn't a simple one.
petpress.net

Why Does My Cat Put His But In My Face? 8 Reasons Why!

Do you ever wonder why your cat does the things he does? Why does he insist on sleeping in your bed, or why does he always want to be around you?. Well, we’re here to help explain some of the most common cat behaviors. In this blog post, we...
notabully.org

Why Does My Dog Get The Zoomies After Walking?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. If you are a dog owner, then it’s highly likely you have experienced one of the more entertaining antics our furry friends exhibit from time to time – a sudden burst of energy, like someone snuck in and slipped your pup a Red Bull when you weren’t looking.
notabully.org

Why Do I Feel So Connected To My Dog?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. The history of humans and dogs goes back more than 30,000 years, when our hunter-gatherer ancestors began the process of the domestication of wolves. Who knows if they realized just how significant this would be!
dailypaws.com

4 Reasons Why Dogs Shake Their Heads (And When to Call a Vet)

Because they lack opposable thumbs, our furry pals have to rely on other ways to scratch an itch or remove something in their ears. Is this why dogs shake their heads? Georgina Ushi Phillips, DVM, says most of the time, yes. "A head shake could be triggered by a bug...
Lefty Graves

New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
survivornet.com

Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
CANCER
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
PET SERVICES
survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
CANCER
Popculture

Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States

Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
MICHIGAN STATE

