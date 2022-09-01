Read full article on original website
Plague confirmed in Wyoming
Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
Monkeypox found in Teton County
The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting the state’s second case of monkeypox which has been identified in a Teton County resident. Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.
Gordon hears about education
Governor Mark Gordon’s education initiative has completed its statewide input sessions and is currently preparing a series of policy recommendations. The Governor’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education or RIDE Advisory Group hosted 17 listening sessions around the state with parents, students, employers, district employees and community members.
Wyoming has its first case of Monkeypox
Wyoming has its first case of Monkeypox. The Wyoming Department of Health says the virus has been identified in a patient in Laramie County. State Health Officer and Epidemiologist, Dr. Alexia Harrist, says officials are following up with the individual to determine direct contacts with the adult man, who was tested within the last week.
Idaho Officers seeking information about dead moose
Conservation Officers with Idaho Fish and Game are asking for information about a moose calf that was found dead in the middle of the Fish Creek Road near Kelly Canyon in Idaho on Wednesday. The calf likely died earlier that morning or late the night prior and Fish and Game...
Road work will close some Grand Teton roadways
Some temporary road closures will take place after Labor Day in Grand Teton National Park as construction and road improvements projects get underway. The southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve will close to all access the day after Labor Day, September 6. This section of road will reopen to winter activity in December, through March 2023.
WyoLotto celebrates birthday
WyoLotto is celebrating eight years operations. Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO, said they have contributed over $26.2 million to the state income, since 2014. A new game for players, WyoLotto KENO, will launch this year on Sept. 18. Each quarter the company transfers net profits of at least 75 percent to...
Free bear spray for hunters and anglers
In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is giving away bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost. The cans will be available on Friday, August 26, 9 a.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds,. A maximum of one hundred...
Wildlife underpasses being built in Western Wyoming
Construction is continuing on the first of nine highway underpasses to be built in western Wyoming that will reduce the number of wildlife-vehicle collissions. The Dry Piney wildlife crossing project, in the Marbleton area is a cooperative effort by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming Department of Transportation. It is projected to be finished by October of next year, with phase one being complete this year.
Wyoming hunter education classes start
If you are planning to hunt this coming fall and still need to complete your hunter education course, now is a good time to sign up for a hunter education class. Several classes around Wyoming are starting now. “If you’re a new hunter, the summer is a good time to...
Fire restrictions go into effect in Wyoming
Even while Jackson Hole received a lot of rain over the weekend, dry conditions elsewhere in the state have caused officials to issue a fire restriction on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands within Fremont County, Wyoming. These lands include Red Canyon, Ocean Lake, Sand Mesa, Whiskey Basin,...
Grand Teton National Park rangers rescue 3 in 24 hours
In what continues to be a busy season for searches and rescues in Jackson Hole and the surrounding region, Grand Teton National Park Rangers dealt with three major search and rescue callouts within just 24 hours this week. On Monday at about 1:30 p.m., rangers received a report of a...
Grand Teton National Park road work underway
If you are planning a drive into Grand Teton National Park in the next couple weeks, you should plan for somedelays and closures as road repair projects are underway in the park. Tentative schedule and locations of road improvement projects:. Beginning today, workers will be repaving the Colter Bay Swim...
