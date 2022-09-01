Construction is continuing on the first of nine highway underpasses to be built in western Wyoming that will reduce the number of wildlife-vehicle collissions. The Dry Piney wildlife crossing project, in the Marbleton area is a cooperative effort by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming Department of Transportation. It is projected to be finished by October of next year, with phase one being complete this year.

MARBLETON, WY ・ 26 DAYS AGO