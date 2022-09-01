Read full article on original website
Bears are feasting in Grand Teton National Park
It seems like summer barely started but now bears are bulking up on berries in Grand Teton National Park. As seasons change from summer to fall many bears begin to enter at state of hyperphagia when they increase feeding to gain weight for the winter hibernation. Hawthorn berries and chokecherries...
More searches and rescues in Teton County
On Monday morning, a father and son visiting from out of town were on the second day of a backpacking trip onthe Teton Crest Trail when the father suffered an injury to his leg and was forced to stop. Other hikers sent out an SOS alert on a Garmin satellite...
Teton County updates Emergency Operations Plan
The Teton County Commission has signed off on an update of the communities Emergency Operations Plan. Wyoming State law requires a local homeland security plan for each town and county to address urgent survival needs, ongoing resource management, and restoration of the economy. Teton County and the Town of Jackson...
Labor Day Closure at the Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center
The Teton County Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed to the public on Monday, September 5th for the Labor Day holiday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6th. As always, outdoor recycling bins at the Recycling Center and community recycling sites are available 24 hours a...
Rec Center steam room coming back
If you’ve been waiting to enjoy the steam room at the Rec Center, you’re in luck. The steam unit at the Teton County Rec Center stopped working and the County must replace it. Luckily, the factory authorized dealer is Jackson based Wyoming Mechanical and they will supply and...
Teton County Search and Rescue having busiest year
As Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers were getting ready to enjoy their annual Family Picnic at Miller Park last week, they were called for two separate rescue missions. Just before 5 pm on Thursday, a woman was injured when she fell while hiking down Table Mountain. Two groups of...
WYDOT housing recommended for approval
The Teton County Planning Commission has moved forward 23 units of employee housing for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The planners recommended approval of the deed-restricted employee units south of town that will be used to house WYDOT employees. Neighbors expressed concern about the traffic and water quality because of...
Petition seeks to remove bike bollards
A petition is circulating on the internet to ask the Jackson Town Council to discontinue its use of traffic bollards on Willow Street. While saying they support biking and safety in our town, those behind the petition say the elimination of nearly 200 parking spaces runs counter to the town’s conversations over the past few years regarding the need for parking around our business corridor.
Back to school safety in Teton County
The Town of Jackson and the Jackson Police Department are reminding motorists to be extra alert this time of year as school will be back in session starting Tuesday, September 6. Young, inexperienced children are in the traffic mix walking along the side of roads and waiting for buses. Please...
Plague confirmed in Wyoming
Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
Public comment period open for Library study and meeting spaces policies
The Teton County Library is proposing a couple of policies for the use of study rooms and meeting spaces and they are taking public comments through FRI, OCT 14. The facilities larger meeting spaces include the Ordway Auditorium, Learning Lab, and Alta Community Room and the new policy would create guidelines for those rooms.
Town of Jackson to build million-dollar showers
Saying that they are facing an outdoor recreation crisis, the Town of Jackson is going to construct five showers to serve tourists who hike, raft, bike, paddle, and camp in the national parks and rivers surrounding Jackson. The town is requesting $749,000 in state funding from the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation...
Monkeypox found in Teton County
The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting the state’s second case of monkeypox which has been identified in a Teton County resident. Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.
Wyoming hunters will take samples for wasting disease
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department needs help from hunters again this fall to collect lymph node samples from elk and deer for chronic wasting disease testing. Since 1997 biologists have tracked the disease to understand how it affects the health of Wyoming’s deer and elk populations. Hank Edwards,...
Teton County permits to take longer
Soon, it might take longer to get certain permits from the Teton County planning and building departments. Given staffing shortages combined with a large number of applications, mandated deadlines for permit review are being missed. Environmental Analyses, Grading Permits, Sign Permits, Basic Use Permits, and Zoning Compliance Verifications would have...
Overdose antidote drug available for Wyoming Groups
Free orders of a temporary opioid overdose antidote known as NARCAN® are once again available for Wyoming groups through the Wyoming Department of Health. NARCAN® is a potentially lifesaving prescription medication designed to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit...
Wyoming Game and Fish want elk samples
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking elk hunters in select areas to collect blood samples from their hunt to help the department keep an eye on brucellosis. Elk, bison and domestic cattle are susceptible to brucellosis, which may cause animals to abort calves and further transmit the disease.
Wyoming Unemployment Falls to 3.0% in July 2022
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.1% in June to 3.0% in July. Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2021 level of 4.5% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%. The largest unemployment...
Teton County Recreation Center expansion looking for an artist
The Teton County Parks & Recreation department is looking for an artist who wants to make 80000 for a piece of art that welcomes visitors and shows the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. The artwork is part of the expansion of the Teton County Rec Center which came in 14...
Jackson’s Equity Task Force will meet Thursday
Jackson’s Equity Task Force will meet Thursday afternoon to hear a presentation from Habitat for Humanity. The group will also discuss a report from the University of Wyoming about economic contributions of immigrants to Teton County and a report from the National League of Cities on how cities can acknowledge and address the history of harm to indigenous peoples, rebuild trust and repair relationships.
