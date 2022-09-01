Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
nwestiowa.com
Wise is new Paullina clerk, administrator
PAULLINA—Scott Wise recently hung up his hat as production supervisor at Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars to take a new job closer to home. The 60-year-old southern O’Brien County native is the new city clerk and administrator for Paullina. He has been learning the ropes of city...
KLEM
KLEM News – Monday September 5, 2022
Apple Picking Season is here. Tony Heisterkamp of Eden Valley Apple Orchard & Aronia Berry Farm near Akron says their orchard will be open this weekend for picking. The orchard is on 28 acres of land, featuring over 2,000 pesticide free apple trees. Once again those hours this weekend, Saturday,...
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
KLEM
Former Le Mars Resident Author
A former Le Mars resident is authoring a series of mystery books. Jolene (Stratton) Philo’s first book in the series, “See Jane Run,” is about a single school teacher from Sioux City who moves to South Dakota. Jolene was a teacher for 25 years and many would remember that her mom, Dorothy Stratton, was a long-time teacher in Le Mars. Jolene talks about how she came up with the idea for the book series.
nwestiowa.com
Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
kwit.org
NEWS 9.1.22: Skateboarder Critically Injured, Extreme Drought Continues in Parts of Siouxland, Medicaid Coverage, and More
A teenage skateboarder received life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle early this morning in Sioux City. The collision happened around 5 a.m. on Lewis Boulevard near the Glenn and Transit Avenue exit. Investigators say the teen was riding in the middle of the road, and because it was...
Progress made on new MidAmerican Energy facility
Progress is being made on MidAmerican Energy's new facility in the north side of Sioux City.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Siouxland company seeking approval for Outer Drive development
A company has plans for residential and commercial development in Sioux City.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center veteran thankful for service
This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
Sioux City man arrested on 14 charges after 25MPH pursuit
A man received a total of 14 charges after trying to elude officers on the East Side of Sioux City on Sunday morning.
Sheriff: Man arrested for Dixon County drive-by shooting toward mother, child
A Nebraska man was arrested after he allegedly drove by a residence and fired a single shot.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County deputy pair honored for responses
SIBLEY—A seemingly routine shift proved to be anything but for two Osceola County deputies as they went about their duties. Their actions that day earned them Life Saving Commendation awards, presented by sheriff Kevin Wollmuth on Monday, Aug. 22. The first officer, Nathan Rosenberg, noticed a car parked on...
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
Sioux City man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm
A Sioux City man was convicted on Thursday of possessing a firearm as a felon.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County
PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
