ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
3 News Now

Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
nwestiowa.com

Wise is new Paullina clerk, administrator

PAULLINA—Scott Wise recently hung up his hat as production supervisor at Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars to take a new job closer to home. The 60-year-old southern O’Brien County native is the new city clerk and administrator for Paullina. He has been learning the ropes of city...
PAULLINA, IA
KLEM

KLEM News – Monday September 5, 2022

Apple Picking Season is here. Tony Heisterkamp of Eden Valley Apple Orchard & Aronia Berry Farm near Akron says their orchard will be open this weekend for picking. The orchard is on 28 acres of land, featuring over 2,000 pesticide free apple trees. Once again those hours this weekend, Saturday,...
LE MARS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Hinton, IA
City
Sheldon, IA
City
Larrabee, IA
City
Le Mars, IA
Sioux County, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Denison, IA
City
Adair, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
County
Plymouth County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
County
Sioux County, IA
Plymouth County, IA
Government
City
Plymouth, IA
KLEM

Former Le Mars Resident Author

A former Le Mars resident is authoring a series of mystery books. Jolene (Stratton) Philo’s first book in the series, “See Jane Run,” is about a single school teacher from Sioux City who moves to South Dakota. Jolene was a teacher for 25 years and many would remember that her mom, Dorothy Stratton, was a long-time teacher in Le Mars. Jolene talks about how she came up with the idea for the book series.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff

ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center veteran thankful for service

This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sheriff#Department#3rd Judicial
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
nwestiowa.com

Osceola County deputy pair honored for responses

SIBLEY—A seemingly routine shift proved to be anything but for two Osceola County deputies as they went about their duties. Their actions that day earned them Life Saving Commendation awards, presented by sheriff Kevin Wollmuth on Monday, Aug. 22. The first officer, Nathan Rosenberg, noticed a car parked on...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County

PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
DIXON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy