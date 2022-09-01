Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Eighth Day of Searching Yields No Results for Missing Pinedale Man
PINEDALE — Today marks the eighth day of the search for missing Pinedale resident Rick De Ruiter Zylker. Tip Top Search and Rescue (TTSAR) boat “Closure” and crew continued their search of the area surrounding Moosehead Bay with the Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) today (See attached video).
Dogs aid in continued Fremont Lake search
Search and rescue crews in Sublette County completed the day’s sonar scan north of Moosehead Bay in Fremont Lake but were unsuccessful in finding the body of Rick De Ruiter Zylker, who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon while swimming with friends and co-workers. The search crew is using...
20-Year-Old Wyoming Man Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls
A 20-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Star Valley Ranch, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 8 near milepost 2.9 on Muddy String Road. According to a crash summary, Andrew Breidenstein was headed south when he drove off the road...
svinews.com
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
PINEDALE (WNE) —With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to revoke Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of billionaire...
Pinedale man is missing and feared drowned
A Pinedale man is missing and feared dead after he disappeared while swimming in Fremont Lake north of Pinedale. The 52-year-old man was recreating with a group Wednesday afternoon. He was swimming in the northern end of the lake when he apparently went down in several hundred feet of water.
pinedaleroundup.com
Jewkes given 14- to 20-year sentence this time
SUBLETTE COUNTY – After a tearful Jade S. Jewkes repeated the tremendous guilt she carries for causing the fatal collision that killed Shane Deal, of Pinedale, and his family spoke of their heartbreak at his loss, a second judge sentenced her to a slightly shorter prison term than the first.
Wildlife underpasses being built in Western Wyoming
Construction is continuing on the first of nine highway underpasses to be built in western Wyoming that will reduce the number of wildlife-vehicle collissions. The Dry Piney wildlife crossing project, in the Marbleton area is a cooperative effort by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming Department of Transportation. It is projected to be finished by October of next year, with phase one being complete this year.
Wyoming hunter education classes start
If you are planning to hunt this coming fall and still need to complete your hunter education course, now is a good time to sign up for a hunter education class. Several classes around Wyoming are starting now. “If you’re a new hunter, the summer is a good time to...
