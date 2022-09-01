Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Person firing cap gun prompted lockdown at Driggs elementary school
DRIGGS – The Rendezvous Upper Elementary School in Driggs initiated a “soft lockdown” Friday after students and staff heard what they thought were gunshots fired near school property. “During fourth grade recess, students reported seeing a car drive by the playground, waving what appeared to be a...
Planned closures to being after Labor Day in Grand Teton
Five planned temporary closures will take place after Labor Day in Grand Teton National Park as construction and road improvements projects get underway. The post Planned closures to being after Labor Day in Grand Teton appeared first on Local News 8.
Labor Day Closure at the Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center
The Teton County Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed to the public on Monday, September 5th for the Labor Day holiday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6th. As always, outdoor recycling bins at the Recycling Center and community recycling sites are available 24 hours a...
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on impaired driving this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols on our roads targeting drunk drivers. Since Memorial Day Weekend, Idaho has seen 72 fatalities, many of which involved intoxicated drivers. In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, our deputies will be working high traffic and problem areas through the Labor Day weekend looking for aggressive driving behaviors and those who may be driving under the influence in hopes to intervene before tragedy strikes.
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters working to contain 34-acre blaze near Sawtell Peak
ISLAND PARK – Despite hot and dry conditions in Island Park Saturday, firefighters were able to get ahead of the blaze near Sawtell Peak and stomp out spot fires in the area. The fire, which was reportedly at 40 acres Saturday morning, grew very little and crews have since...
eastidahonews.com
Investigators looking for missing Wyoming woman
ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
eastidahonews.com
Missing Wyoming woman found
ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Sawtell Peak Fire mapped at 45 acres
The Sawtell Peak Fire is still considered 0% contained as of Friday morning with acreage at 45 acres. The post Sawtell Peak Fire mapped at 45 acres appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Washington motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash near Ririe
RIRIE – A woman was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash near Ririe Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 11:01 on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 356, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. A 55-year-old woman from Anacortes, Washington, whose name was not released, was traveling...
Public comment period open for Library study and meeting spaces policies
The Teton County Library is proposing a couple of policies for the use of study rooms and meeting spaces and they are taking public comments through FRI, OCT 14. The facilities larger meeting spaces include the Ordway Auditorium, Learning Lab, and Alta Community Room and the new policy would create guidelines for those rooms.
More searches and rescues in Teton County
On Monday morning, a father and son visiting from out of town were on the second day of a backpacking trip onthe Teton Crest Trail when the father suffered an injury to his leg and was forced to stop. Other hikers sent out an SOS alert on a Garmin satellite...
Road work will close some Grand Teton roadways
Some temporary road closures will take place after Labor Day in Grand Teton National Park as construction and road improvements projects get underway. The southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve will close to all access the day after Labor Day, September 6. This section of road will reopen to winter activity in December, through March 2023.
WYDOT housing recommended for approval
The Teton County Planning Commission has moved forward 23 units of employee housing for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The planners recommended approval of the deed-restricted employee units south of town that will be used to house WYDOT employees. Neighbors expressed concern about the traffic and water quality because of...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after leading officer on chase, said he was nervous when he saw police
IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man was arrested after he allegedly refused to stop his motorcycle for police and led an officer on a chase. He later told the officer he had several tickets, no insurance and was “nervous” when he saw the cop. Gabriel Blaser, 23,...
Monkeypox found in Teton County
The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting the state’s second case of monkeypox which has been identified in a Teton County resident. Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.
Petition seeks to remove bike bollards
A petition is circulating on the internet to ask the Jackson Town Council to discontinue its use of traffic bollards on Willow Street. While saying they support biking and safety in our town, those behind the petition say the elimination of nearly 200 parking spaces runs counter to the town’s conversations over the past few years regarding the need for parking around our business corridor.
Teton County one of the fastest growing housing markets in the country
U.S. Census Bureau housing inventory estimates released at the end of May indicate housing units in Teton County are going up at one of the fastest rates in the country. The data shows that housing units in Teton County increased an estimated 4.2 percent from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This makes the county’s housing supply the 17th fastest growing inventory in the nation. Just considering counties located west of Texas, Teton County ranks No. 4. ...
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County prosecutor charges man with first degree murder
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney has charged 41-year-old Mark Jason Bent with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man on September 3. The identification of the victim will be released at the discretion of the coroner upon proper notification of...
Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas returns to exclusive design conference in Jackson for second year
Last year, Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas reached new heights in her career when she was accepted to an exclusive design show and sold her masterpiece — a 50-pound, five-panel stained glass antler chandelier named “Ascend” — for five digits. That helped set her professional life off in a different direction, and she’s hoping for a repeat this year. The Western Design Exhibit and Sale is held each year in Jackson,...
Teton County permits to take longer
Soon, it might take longer to get certain permits from the Teton County planning and building departments. Given staffing shortages combined with a large number of applications, mandated deadlines for permit review are being missed. Environmental Analyses, Grading Permits, Sign Permits, Basic Use Permits, and Zoning Compliance Verifications would have...
News From Jackson Hole, Wyominghttp://jacksonholeradio.com
