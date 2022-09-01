Read full article on original website
Sioux City man arrested on 14 charges after 25MPH pursuit
A man received a total of 14 charges after trying to elude officers on the East Side of Sioux City on Sunday morning.
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
Sheriff: Man arrested for Dixon County drive-by shooting toward mother, child
A Nebraska man was arrested after he allegedly drove by a residence and fired a single shot.
Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County
PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Teenage skateboarder struck by vehicle in Sioux City street, sustains life-threatening injuries
SIOUX CITY -- A teenager riding a skateboard in a street sustained life-threatening injuries early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle. As of Friday morning the teen was still in critical condition. Sioux City police officers responded at 4:48 a.m. to a report of the skateboarder being struck...
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
Child dies after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sad update to a story Siouxland News brought you last week. Police say that the 2-year-old child that was rescued from a backyard pool last month died on August 26th. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of...
Sioux City woman pleas not guilty to killing boyfriend, claims it was justified: court docs state
Sioux City woman allegedly claims that she was justified in killing her boyfriend in order to save her own life.
Sioux City PD: Teen skateboarder hit by vehicle, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
A teenage skateboard is in the hospital after being hit on a Sioux City road early Thursday morning, police said.
Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation
SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
Sioux City man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm
A Sioux City man was convicted on Thursday of possessing a firearm as a felon.
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
Building collapse sends 5 people to hospital in Siouxland
Multiple people sustained injuries as a structure collapsed in Larrabee.
Machine Shop Being Built In Larabee Collapses, Injuring At Least Five
Larabee, Iowa — A building under construction collapsed on Tuesday in Larabee, injuring at least five people. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the building frame, which was to be a business, was under construction when it gave way. They tell us that one construction worker was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The person’s injuries were described as “severe.” Another victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Three others were taken to medical care by private vehicle for injuries that were called “minor.”
Man pleads guilty to bringing 7 pounds of meth to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man has pleaded guilty of bringing 7 pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux City to be resold by another man. Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
Police arrest Sioux City woman allegedly involved in robbery
A second person has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at a gas station in Sioux City while her children were present.
Hull man arrested for pot after search
HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Royce Lee Cox stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 1424 Brown St. in Hull...
Granville man charged for filming couple
GRANVILLE—A 58-year-old Granville man was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of third-degree harassment and false report — 911 call. The arrest of Ryan Alwin Betcke stemmed from harassing a Granville couple by “sitting outside their house, watching, filming and constantly following them around town,” according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
950 tickets issued through new speed cameras, SCPD ready to move them
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's been about a month since Sioux City Police once again activated two speeding cameras in the city and you may be surprised at how many people have been caught going over the limit. During the month of August, 950 speeding tickets have been given...
Sioux City Man Accused Of Beating His Daughter
(Sioux City, IA) — A Sioux City man is accused of beating his eight-year-old daughter. The incident happened July 6th after the girl had taken money from his wallet to buy some snacks. She had been told to do that by her aunt. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bearshield is accused of pulling her from a closet at her friend’s house and repeatedly hitting her before throwing her to the ground. The girl required hospital treatment for her injuries. Bearshield faces a charge of child endangerment resulting in injuries.
