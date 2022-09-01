ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County

PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
siouxlandnews.com

Child dies after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sad update to a story Siouxland News brought you last week. Police say that the 2-year-old child that was rescued from a backyard pool last month died on August 26th. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of...
Sioux City Journal

Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
kiwaradio.com

Machine Shop Being Built In Larabee Collapses, Injuring At Least Five

Larabee, Iowa — A building under construction collapsed on Tuesday in Larabee, injuring at least five people. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the building frame, which was to be a business, was under construction when it gave way. They tell us that one construction worker was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The person’s injuries were described as “severe.” Another victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Three others were taken to medical care by private vehicle for injuries that were called “minor.”
Sioux City Journal

Man pleads guilty to bringing 7 pounds of meth to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man has pleaded guilty of bringing 7 pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux City to be resold by another man. Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested for pot after search

HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Royce Lee Cox stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 1424 Brown St. in Hull...
nwestiowa.com

Granville man charged for filming couple

GRANVILLE—A 58-year-old Granville man was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of third-degree harassment and false report — 911 call. The arrest of Ryan Alwin Betcke stemmed from harassing a Granville couple by “sitting outside their house, watching, filming and constantly following them around town,” according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Man Accused Of Beating His Daughter

(Sioux City, IA) — A Sioux City man is accused of beating his eight-year-old daughter. The incident happened July 6th after the girl had taken money from his wallet to buy some snacks. She had been told to do that by her aunt. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bearshield is accused of pulling her from a closet at her friend’s house and repeatedly hitting her before throwing her to the ground. The girl required hospital treatment for her injuries. Bearshield faces a charge of child endangerment resulting in injuries.
