nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
nationalinterest.org

Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World’s Best Submarine

The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
The Hill

Replace Navy ship’s Confederate name with that of an immigrant oceanographer

This week, a commission to rename military assets that commemorate members of the Confederacy released recommendations to rename, relocate or remove a handful of buildings, monuments and roads at the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy. This is the second report of the commission, following the first report that recommended renaming nine Army bases with Confederate namesakes and preceding a third report that will provide recommendations for two Navy ships, the cruiser USS Chancellorsville ― named for a Confederate battle victory ― and the oceanographic survey ship USNS Maury.
The Independent

Why has the Solomon Islands blocked foreign ships from entering its ports and is China behind it?

The Solomon Islands has moved to temporarily stop all foreign naval vessels from using its waters, apparently as part of a bid to shore up control over its exclusive economic zones.Manesseh Sogavare, prime minister of the South Pacific archipelago, said on Tuesday that the suspension would be in place until the adoption of a new approval process for ships seeking access to its ports was agreed in the wake of the Oliver Henry and HMS Spey – vessels belonging to the US Coast Guard and Royal Navy respectively – being turned away last week when they made refuelling requests.“We have...
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
Navy Times

USS Bush relieves Truman to continue carrier presence in 6th Fleet

The aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush relieved the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman Aug. 27 in the Ionian Sea, after the the two flattops conducted dual operations in the Mediterranean. The Truman, which got underway in December 2021 and whose deployment was extended in March, spent its deployment in U.S....
Navy Times

Franchetti sworn in as vice chief of naval operations

Adm. Lisa Franchetti took the helm as the Navy’s 42nd vice chief of naval operations during a ceremony Friday. In addition to taking on the Navy’s second-highest uniformed position, Franchetti received her fourth star prior to replacing outgoing vice chief of naval operations Adm. William Lescher. Lescher became...
Washington Examiner

Solomon Islands to ban US Navy ships from its shores

The Solomon Islands will no longer allow U.S. naval vessels access to its ports pending "updates in protocol procedures," according to the U.S. Embassy in Australia. The change in policy comes after a U.S. Coast Guard ship, the Oliver Henry, conducting an anti-illegal fishing patrol was denied a Solomon Islands port call on Aug. 23. The Pacific nation, led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, has recently fostered closer ties with China, signing a security agreement with Beijing in April, as relations with the United States have worsened.
