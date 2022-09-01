Read full article on original website
First woman in US Navy submarine force history to be 'chief of the boat' is getting ready to head to sea on a nuclear missile sub
"We need to keep breaking down the barriers" when it comes to gender roles in the US Navy, Angela Koogler said in a statement this week.
Business Insider
After years of headaches, the US Navy's newest Ford-class supercarrier is starting to come together
The keel of new US aircraft carrier Enterprise was laid in April and the ship is at least 15% complete. Enterprise is the third Ford-class carrier and is being built alongside the second-in-class Kennedy. The Ford-class program appears to be shaping up after years of cost overruns and technological delays.
The US Navy is looking at scrapping the 'Big E,' the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, at a private shipyard
In a newly released report, the Navy said dismantling and disposing of the "Big E" at a commercial shipyard will cut costs and save time.
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
China tests ‘flying submarine’ drone ‘capable of taking US aircraft carriers’ in plans for fleet of supersonic AI craft
CHINESE scientists are developing flying submarines designed to burst from the water and take to the skies on fold-out wings. The sinister stealth craft are meant to dodge both radar and sonar and could hunt in packs to ambush aircraft carriers, experts say. A prototype flying submarine drone has already...
The US Navy fished a sunken F/A-18 Super Hornet out of the sea after the fighter jet blew off an aircraft carrier in rough weather
The aircraft blew off USS Harry S. Truman in early July because of "unexpected heavy weather" in the Mediterranean Sea, the Navy said.
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
nationalinterest.org
Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World’s Best Submarine
The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
Replace Navy ship’s Confederate name with that of an immigrant oceanographer
This week, a commission to rename military assets that commemorate members of the Confederacy released recommendations to rename, relocate or remove a handful of buildings, monuments and roads at the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy. This is the second report of the commission, following the first report that recommended renaming nine Army bases with Confederate namesakes and preceding a third report that will provide recommendations for two Navy ships, the cruiser USS Chancellorsville ― named for a Confederate battle victory ― and the oceanographic survey ship USNS Maury.
Why has the Solomon Islands blocked foreign ships from entering its ports and is China behind it?
The Solomon Islands has moved to temporarily stop all foreign naval vessels from using its waters, apparently as part of a bid to shore up control over its exclusive economic zones.Manesseh Sogavare, prime minister of the South Pacific archipelago, said on Tuesday that the suspension would be in place until the adoption of a new approval process for ships seeking access to its ports was agreed in the wake of the Oliver Henry and HMS Spey – vessels belonging to the US Coast Guard and Royal Navy respectively – being turned away last week when they made refuelling requests.“We have...
Navy Times
Fort Carson soldier booted after stealing camper from first sergeant
There’s nothing like feeling the wind in your high and tight during a joyride in a $70,000-plus camper to make you feel alive. Unless, of course, it ends with your expulsion from the U.S. Army. That’s what happened to one Army specialist stationed near Fort Carson, Colorado, who was...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately
An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
US Navy is developing directed energy systems to counter hypersonic missile threats from China and Russia
The US Navy is developing directed energy systems as a potential defense against hypersonic missiles, the Navy's top admiral said, calling advances Russia and China have made in hypersonic weapon technology "a significant concern."
Iran Briefly Seized Two U.S. Navy Unmanned Sailboats In The Red Sea (Updated)
Iranian state TVThe incident comes just days after a similar event occurred with another U.S. Navy 'Saildrone' in the Persian Gulf.
Navy Times
USS Bush relieves Truman to continue carrier presence in 6th Fleet
The aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush relieved the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman Aug. 27 in the Ionian Sea, after the the two flattops conducted dual operations in the Mediterranean. The Truman, which got underway in December 2021 and whose deployment was extended in March, spent its deployment in U.S....
Navy Times
Franchetti sworn in as vice chief of naval operations
Adm. Lisa Franchetti took the helm as the Navy’s 42nd vice chief of naval operations during a ceremony Friday. In addition to taking on the Navy’s second-highest uniformed position, Franchetti received her fourth star prior to replacing outgoing vice chief of naval operations Adm. William Lescher. Lescher became...
Our Best Look Yet At The Navy’s New Air Defense Busting Missile
A US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet carrying a live AGM-88G AARGM-ER missile, with an inset showing a close-up of the missile from a different angle. Rick KaneThe US Navy plans to begin fielding the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range before the end of next year.
Washington Examiner
Solomon Islands to ban US Navy ships from its shores
The Solomon Islands will no longer allow U.S. naval vessels access to its ports pending "updates in protocol procedures," according to the U.S. Embassy in Australia. The change in policy comes after a U.S. Coast Guard ship, the Oliver Henry, conducting an anti-illegal fishing patrol was denied a Solomon Islands port call on Aug. 23. The Pacific nation, led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, has recently fostered closer ties with China, signing a security agreement with Beijing in April, as relations with the United States have worsened.
Take a look at 10 of the world's largest aircraft carriers, from the USS Gerald R. Ford to China's Fujian
Fujian is China's largest and most advanced aircraft carrier, but it's not the biggest in the world — that honor belongs to the USS Gerald R. Ford.
Iranian Navy seized 2 US Navy maritime drones on Thursday
The Iranian Navy seized two US Navy maritime drones in international waters in the Red Sea on Thursday.
