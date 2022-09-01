Read full article on original website
Chuck Bones
4d ago
The competition has caused the PGA to let go of more money to players. Competition is a good thing. I don’t blame the LIV crowd. I’d take a signing bonus. 😎🏌️♂️
GolfNuttt
3d ago
PGA TOUR could have expanded. Create series of international events with more locals and a limited number of USA TOUR players and weave them into the TOUR. But got flanked by the Prince. TOUR was too complacent and too too country club. Three round competition is not the work of the devil. Neither is appearance fee. Lots of ideas were ignored by PGA TOUR.
Thomas Robertson
3d ago
The pga players need to thank the LIV players for forcing the PGA to start paying out more money.
